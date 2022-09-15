WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, September 16

Sports
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Friday September 16

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Ayr, Kempton, Newbury and Newton Abbott.

KEMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.40 Alnilam

5.10 Hexameter

5.45 Love Holiday

6.15 Solar Orbiter

6.45 Global Alert

7.15 Mukha Magic

7.45 Plastic paddy

8.15 Rolypolymoly

GIMCRACK

4.40 Alnilam

5.10 Courage ma ami

5.45 Love Holiday

6.15 Shin Saw Gyi

6.45 Prenup

7.15 Punch Aelius

7.45 Dubai Real Estate

8.15 Rose Camira

AYR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Transfer of Affection

2.00 Premier option

2.35 Kerindia

3.10 Storm force Maya

3.45 DANZAN (nap)

4.20 Little Ted

4.50 Mac Ailey

5.20 Belle Van Annandale

GIMCRACK

1.25 Claretina

2.00 Reward Smile

2.35 Prince of Pillo (nb)

3.10 Mo Celita

3.45 Music Society

4.20 Ayr Poet

4.50 Albegrey

5.20 Red Bond

NEWBURY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.07 Lajooje

1.43 Calypso

2.18 Crystallium

2.53 Strawberry Belle

3.28 Higher Bank

4.03 Jumby (nb)

4.35 Mahrajan

5.05 Livestock Sight

GIMCRACK

1.07 Lajooje

1.43 Skysail

2.18 Crystallium

2.53 Haughty

3.28 High Bank (nap)

4.03 Tacarib Bay

4.35 Goolwa

5.05 Livestock Sight

NEWTON ABBOTT

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.35 Mr Yeats

2.10 Bagheera Ginge

2.45 Byzantine Empire

3.20 Handy outing

3.55 Rate

4.30 Joey Steel

5.00 Letterston Lady

GIMCRACK

1.35 Mr Yeats

2.10 Bagheera Ginge

2.45 Mascat

3.20 Maire’s dream

3.55 Rate

4.30 Minella voucher

5.00 Charming Berry

