Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, September 16
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Ayr, Kempton, Newbury and Newton Abbott.
KEMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.40 Alnilam
5.10 Hexameter
5.45 Love Holiday
6.15 Solar Orbiter
6.45 Global Alert
7.15 Mukha Magic
7.45 Plastic paddy
8.15 Rolypolymoly
GIMCRACK
4.40 Alnilam
5.10 Courage ma ami
5.45 Love Holiday
6.15 Shin Saw Gyi
6.45 Prenup
7.15 Punch Aelius
7.45 Dubai Real Estate
8.15 Rose Camira
AYR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Transfer of Affection
2.00 Premier option
2.35 Kerindia
3.10 Storm force Maya
3.45 DANZAN (nap)
4.20 Little Ted
4.50 Mac Ailey
5.20 Belle Van Annandale
GIMCRACK
1.25 Claretina
2.00 Reward Smile
2.35 Prince of Pillo (nb)
3.10 Mo Celita
3.45 Music Society
4.20 Ayr Poet
4.50 Albegrey
5.20 Red Bond
Northerner – 2.00 Prairie Falcon (nap); 5.20 Mr. Camacho (nb).
Newmarket – 2.35 Bolt Action (nap).
NEWBURY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.07 Lajooje
1.43 Calypso
2.18 Crystallium
2.53 Strawberry Belle
3.28 Higher Bank
4.03 Jumby (nb)
4.35 Mahrajan
5.05 Livestock Sight
GIMCRACK
1.07 Lajooje
1.43 Skysail
2.18 Crystallium
2.53 Haughty
3.28 High Bank (nap)
4.03 Tacarib Bay
4.35 Goolwa
5.05 Livestock Sight
NEWTON ABBOTT
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.35 Mr Yeats
2.10 Bagheera Ginge
2.45 Byzantine Empire
3.20 Handy outing
3.55 Rate
4.30 Joey Steel
5.00 Letterston Lady
GIMCRACK
1.35 Mr Yeats
2.10 Bagheera Ginge
2.45 Mascat
3.20 Maire’s dream
3.55 Rate
4.30 Minella voucher
5.00 Charming Berry