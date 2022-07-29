WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, July 29

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Friday 29th July

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Goodwood, Wolverhampton, Southwell, Newmarket and Bangor-On-Dee.

Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday's race encounters

Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s race encounters

good wood

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1,50 Zoffee

2.25 Control and challenge

3.00 Legal order (nb)

3.35 Raasal

4.10 Regular reality

4.45 Beautiful eyes

5.20 Le Forban

GIMCRACK

1.50 Solent Gateway

2.25 Control and challenge

3.00 The Turpinator

3.35 Acklam Express

4.10 Rebel Romance

4.45 California Gem

5.20 Caius Chorister

Newmarket: 2.25 Bayside Boy (nap); 3.00 Noble Dynasty (nb)

Northerner: 3.35 Acklam Express (nb)

Wolverhampton

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Far from a Ruby

1.35 Jakarta

2.10 Harry Love

2.45 Furniture maker

3.20 Berkshire Breeze

3.55 Grace Angel

4.30 Fair and Square

5.05 Way of life

GIMCRACK

1.00 Giant Steps

1.35 Jakarta

2.10 Boastful

2.45 Furniture maker

3.20 Yahoori

3.55 Al Hitmi

4.30 Miss Belladonna

5.05 Vindolanda

Southwell

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.50 So grateful

5.23 Imperial Dream

5.55 Dark Side Thunder

6.30 Louis Trieze

7.05 Alioskic

7.35 Three starts

8.05 Australian warrior

8.35 La Yakel

GIMCRACK

4.50 So grateful

5.23 Souly

5.55 Dark Side Thunder

6.30 Then the Light

7.05 Devorgilla

7.35 Rich King

8.05 Australian warrior

8.35 La Yakel

New market

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.10 Noble style

5.45 Wajd

6.20 Just a little

6.55 Night glare

7.30 Laurel

8.00 Nizaka

8.30 Devil’s Angel

GIMCRACK

5.10 Mill current

5.45 Golden Duke

6.20 Just a little

6.55 Night glare

7.30 Laurel

8.00 Nizaka

8.30 Devil’s Angel

Bangor-on-Dee

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Robeam

2.00 Lelantos

2.35 Miss Chantelle

3.10 Bucko’s Boy

3.45 Diablo de Rouhet

4.20 Not currently

4.55 Bob’s Bar

5.27 George Mallory

GIMCRACK

1.25 Ben Lilly

2.00 Lelantos

2.35 My little Toni

3.10 Finisk River

3.45 Golden Taipan

4.20 Geronimo

4.55 Sea Prince

5.27 Copper Fox

