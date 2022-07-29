Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, July 29
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Goodwood, Wolverhampton, Southwell, Newmarket and Bangor-On-Dee.
good wood
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1,50 Zoffee
2.25 Control and challenge
3.00 Legal order (nb)
3.35 Raasal
4.10 Regular reality
4.45 Beautiful eyes
5.20 Le Forban
GIMCRACK
1.50 Solent Gateway
2.25 Control and challenge
3.00 The Turpinator
3.35 Acklam Express
4.10 Rebel Romance
4.45 California Gem
5.20 Caius Chorister
Newmarket: 2.25 Bayside Boy (nap); 3.00 Noble Dynasty (nb)
Northerner: 3.35 Acklam Express (nb)
Wolverhampton
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Far from a Ruby
1.35 Jakarta
2.10 Harry Love
2.45 Furniture maker
3.20 Berkshire Breeze
3.55 Grace Angel
4.30 Fair and Square
5.05 Way of life
GIMCRACK
1.00 Giant Steps
1.35 Jakarta
2.10 Boastful
2.45 Furniture maker
3.20 Yahoori
3.55 Al Hitmi
4.30 Miss Belladonna
5.05 Vindolanda
Southwell
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.50 So grateful
5.23 Imperial Dream
5.55 Dark Side Thunder
6.30 Louis Trieze
7.05 Alioskic
7.35 Three starts
8.05 Australian warrior
8.35 La Yakel
GIMCRACK
4.50 So grateful
5.23 Souly
5.55 Dark Side Thunder
6.30 Then the Light
7.05 Devorgilla
7.35 Rich King
8.05 Australian warrior
8.35 La Yakel
New market
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.10 Noble style
5.45 Wajd
6.20 Just a little
6.55 Night glare
7.30 Laurel
8.00 Nizaka
8.30 Devil’s Angel
GIMCRACK
5.10 Mill current
5.45 Golden Duke
6.20 Just a little
6.55 Night glare
7.30 Laurel
8.00 Nizaka
8.30 Devil’s Angel
Bangor-on-Dee
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Robeam
2.00 Lelantos
2.35 Miss Chantelle
3.10 Bucko’s Boy
3.45 Diablo de Rouhet
4.20 Not currently
4.55 Bob’s Bar
5.27 George Mallory
GIMCRACK
1.25 Ben Lilly
2.00 Lelantos
2.35 My little Toni
3.10 Finisk River
3.45 Golden Taipan
4.20 Geronimo
4.55 Sea Prince
5.27 Copper Fox