Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, July 22
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Friday 22nd July
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Ascot, York, Newmarket, Chepstow, Thirsk and Uttoxeter.
Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings, including Ascot
Ascot
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.55 Never just a dream
2.30 Clochette
3.05 Speedo Boy
3.40 Juan De Montalban (nb)
4.15 Carnival Zain
4.50 Al Azharic
5.25 Havagomecca (nap)
GIMCRACK
1.55 Never just a dream
2.30 Clochette
3.05 Speedo Boy
3.40 The Whipmaster
4.15 Alawar
4.50 Al Azharic
5.25 Havagomecca
York
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.20 Copper bolt
5.55 La Trinidad
6.25 Late arrival
6.55 Craven
7.25 Achelois
7.55 Ghost Dancer
8.25 Texas Man
GIMCRACK
5.20 Liamarty Dreams
5.55 La Trinidad (nap)
6.25 Dreaming together
6.55 Cobalt blue
7.25 Poptronic (nb)
7.55 The flying ginger
8.25 Beauzon
New market
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.40 Streets of Gold
6.10 Coco Jack
6.40 Laguna Venice
7.10 Fulfilled
7.40 Temporizing
8.10 Al Marmara
8.40 Billybo
GIMCRACK
5.40 Nap Hand
6.10 One nation
6.40 Laguna Venice
7.10 Fulfilled
7.40 Mountain Road
8.10 Dutch Trap
8.40 Liberation Point
Chepstow
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
6.05 Blue Hero
6.35 Chifa
7.05 Iconic Knight
7.35 Connie’s Rose
8.05 Amor De Mi Vida
8.35 Saucisson
GIMCRACK
6.05 King of the war
6.35 Chifa
7.05 Luxy Lou
7.35 Darcy’s Rock
8.05 Rhubarb
8.35 Saucisson
Thirsko
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.10 Foreseeable future
1.45 Candle of Hope
2.20 Miss Brazen
2.50 Metahorse
3.25 Basalgette
4.00 Emerald’s Pride
4.35 Oasis Prince
GIMCRACK
1.10 Golden Gal
1.45 Candle of Hope
2.20 Miss Brazen
2.50 Gulmarg
3.25 Cobra Kai
4.00 Burning emotion
4.35 Stormbreaker
uttoxeter
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Biowavego
1.35 Annual Review
2.10 Tedham
2.40 College Oak
3.15 Koi Dodville
3.50 Blue Without
4.25 Masked Matgil
GIMCRACK
1.00 Biowavego
1.35 Annual Review
2.10 Sea view
2.40 For Jim
3.15 Minimum margins
3.50 Blue Without
4.25 Masked Matgil