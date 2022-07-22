WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, July 22

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Friday 22nd July

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Ascot, York, Newmarket, Chepstow, Thirsk and Uttoxeter.

Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday's meetings, including Ascot

Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings, including Ascot

Ascot

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.55 Never just a dream

2.30 Clochette

3.05 Speedo Boy

3.40 Juan De Montalban (nb)

4.15 Carnival Zain

4.50 Al Azharic

5.25 Havagomecca (nap)

GIMCRACK

1.55 Never just a dream

2.30 Clochette

3.05 Speedo Boy

3.40 The Whipmaster

4.15 Alawar

4.50 Al Azharic

5.25 Havagomecca

York

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.20 Copper bolt

5.55 La Trinidad

6.25 Late arrival

6.55 Craven

7.25 Achelois

7.55 Ghost Dancer

8.25 Texas Man

GIMCRACK

5.20 Liamarty Dreams

5.55 La Trinidad (nap)

6.25 Dreaming together

6.55 Cobalt blue

7.25 Poptronic (nb)

7.55 The flying ginger

8.25 Beauzon

New market

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.40 Streets of Gold

6.10 Coco Jack

6.40 Laguna Venice

7.10 Fulfilled

7.40 Temporizing

8.10 Al Marmara

8.40 Billybo

GIMCRACK

5.40 Nap Hand

6.10 One nation

6.40 Laguna Venice

7.10 Fulfilled

7.40 Mountain Road

8.10 Dutch Trap

8.40 Liberation Point

Chepstow

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.05 Blue Hero

6.35 Chifa

7.05 Iconic Knight

7.35 Connie’s Rose

8.05 Amor De Mi Vida

8.35 Saucisson

GIMCRACK

6.05 King of the war

6.35 Chifa

7.05 Luxy Lou

7.35 Darcy’s Rock

8.05 Rhubarb

8.35 Saucisson

Thirsko

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.10 Foreseeable future

1.45 Candle of Hope

2.20 Miss Brazen

2.50 Metahorse

3.25 Basalgette

4.00 Emerald’s Pride

4.35 Oasis Prince

GIMCRACK

1.10 Golden Gal

1.45 Candle of Hope

2.20 Miss Brazen

2.50 Gulmarg

3.25 Cobra Kai

4.00 Burning emotion

4.35 Stormbreaker

uttoxeter

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Biowavego

1.35 Annual Review

2.10 Tedham

2.40 College Oak

3.15 Koi Dodville

3.50 Blue Without

4.25 Masked Matgil

GIMCRACK

1.00 Biowavego

1.35 Annual Review

2.10 Sea view

2.40 For Jim

3.15 Minimum margins

3.50 Blue Without

4.25 Masked Matgil

60552055 0 image a 79 1658439156411

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jesse Lingard still absent as Nottingham…

Merry

Sunny Edwards beats up “Twitter…

Merry

Aaron Ramsey: What next as he prepares…

Merry
1 of 3,742

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More