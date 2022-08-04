Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, August 5
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Brighton, Musselburgh, Thirsk, Haydock and Newmarket.
Brighton
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.20 Minhaaj
1.50 Between the sticks
2.20 Pink Crystal
2.50 Shafa
3.20 Temur Khan
3.50 Loquace
4.25 Deadly Angel
GIMCRACK
1.20 Minhaaj
1.50 Outland Mission
2.20 Pink Crystal
2.50 Shafa
3.20 Hidden Gem
3.50 Unsung Hero
4.25 Hot Hot Hot
Newmarket – 2.20 Pink Crystal (nap).
Musselburgh
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.40 Iron Sheriff
2.10 New definition
2.40 Dark Jedi
3.10 Uh Bah Gum
3.40 Copper bolt
4.10 The Gay Sword
4.40 Bulls Aye
GIMCRACK
1.40 Bankawi
2.10 New definition (nap)
2.40 Happy
3.10 Global Humor
3.40 Merricourt
4.10 Judgment Day
4.40 Red Bond
Thirsko
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.00 Mr Orange (nap)
2.30 Sparkling red
3.00 Perotto
3.30 Capofan
4.00 Copper idol
4.35 Will he dance?
GIMCRACK
2.00 Mr. Orange
2.30 Equities Darling
3.00 Best sound
3.30 Love Fifteen
4.00 Copper idol
4.35 Jamiho
Northerner – 2.30 Sparkling Red (nap); 4.00 Sydney Bay (nb).
hay fever
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.07 Same
5.42 Zim Baby
6.17 Batemans Bay (nb)
6.52 Westerton
7.27 Golden Aura
8.02 Bungley
8.37 Colinton
GIMCRACK
5.07 Wild Thunder
5.42 Dreaming of thunder
6.17 Sir Jock Bennett
6.52 Docklands
7.27 Golden Aura
8.02 Monica
8.37 Molinari
New market
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.25 Lady Hamana
6.00 Duchray
6.35 Opera Spirit
7.10 Giavellotto
7.45 Sayifyyouwill
8.20 Tanmawwy
GIMCRACK
5.25 Brazilian princess
6.00 Twinkle Twilight
6.35 Local Dynasty
7.10 Giavellotto (nb)
7.45 Jilly Cooper
8.20 Bergerac
Newmarket – 7.45 Present Moment (nb).