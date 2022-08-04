WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, August 5

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Friday, August 5

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Brighton, Musselburgh, Thirsk, Haydock and Newmarket.

Racing expert Robin Goodfellow from Sportsmail gives his tips for Friday's meetings

Racing expert Robin Goodfellow from Sportsmail gives his tips for Friday’s meetings

Brighton

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Minhaaj

1.50 Between the sticks

2.20 Pink Crystal

2.50 Shafa

3.20 Temur Khan

3.50 Loquace

4.25 Deadly Angel

GIMCRACK

1.20 Minhaaj

1.50 Outland Mission

2.20 Pink Crystal

2.50 Shafa

3.20 Hidden Gem

3.50 Unsung Hero

4.25 Hot Hot Hot

Newmarket – 2.20 Pink Crystal (nap).

Musselburgh

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.40 Iron Sheriff

2.10 New definition

2.40 Dark Jedi

3.10 Uh Bah Gum

3.40 Copper bolt

4.10 The Gay Sword

4.40 Bulls Aye

GIMCRACK

1.40 Bankawi

2.10 New definition (nap)

2.40 Happy

3.10 Global Humor

3.40 Merricourt

4.10 Judgment Day

4.40 Red Bond

Thirsko

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.00 Mr Orange (nap)

2.30 Sparkling red

3.00 Perotto

3.30 Capofan

4.00 Copper idol

4.35 Will he dance?

GIMCRACK

2.00 Mr. Orange

2.30 Equities Darling

3.00 Best sound

3.30 Love Fifteen

4.00 Copper idol

4.35 Jamiho

Northerner – 2.30 Sparkling Red (nap); 4.00 Sydney Bay (nb).

hay fever

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.07 Same

5.42 Zim Baby

6.17 Batemans Bay (nb)

6.52 Westerton

7.27 Golden Aura

8.02 Bungley

8.37 Colinton

GIMCRACK

5.07 Wild Thunder

5.42 Dreaming of thunder

6.17 Sir Jock Bennett

6.52 Docklands

7.27 Golden Aura

8.02 Monica

8.37 Molinari

New market

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.25 Lady Hamana

6.00 Duchray

6.35 Opera Spirit

7.10 Giavellotto

7.45 Sayifyyouwill

8.20 Tanmawwy

GIMCRACK

5.25 Brazilian princess

6.00 Twinkle Twilight

6.35 Local Dynasty

7.10 Giavellotto (nb)

7.45 Jilly Cooper

8.20 Bergerac

Newmarket – 7.45 Present Moment (nb).

61081729 0 image m 42 1659644376657

