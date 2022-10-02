Roberto De Zerbi promises to make Brighton an attacking force after Liverpool draw

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leandro Trossard responded to a gee-up from manager Roberto De Zerbi with an Anfield hat-trick as the new Brighton boss vowed to turn The Seagulls into an attacking force after Graham Potter.

The Zerbi marked his Seagulls debut with a dramatic 3-3 draw at Liverpool and promises more excitement along the way.

“I don’t know if I’m a good head coach, but I’m a very brave one,” said the 43-year-old Italian. “I’m not worried about adding another striker, even though I respect a team like Liverpool.

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick at Anfield when Brighton drew 3-3 with Liverpool on Saturday

It was certainly an eventful first game in charge of new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

“Graham Potter has left me a great team and I have tried not to do any damage, but of course I will add my ideas. If you ask me how I can improve performance, we need to play with the ball a lot more.

“In the first half we were able to pass against a very strong team and we had the opportunity to score more goals.

“It’s very difficult to control the whole game in the Premier League, only Manchester City does. Our goal is to control much more of the game.”

Virgil van Dijk couldn’t stop Trossard from getting on the scoresheet three times

The 27-year-old gave Brighton a two-goal lead before they were fed back. Liverpool then went ahead 3-2, but Trossard completed his treble to earn the Seagulls a point

About the Belgian striker Trossard he added: ‘Leandro is a crack (top player). He is a very good player.

“When he was with the national team, I sent him a message that he should increase the number of goals. I don’t think he’s done!

“I believe he can do even better, not because I’m not happy, but because I think he’s a great, great player.”