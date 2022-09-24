Roberto Mancini says England CAN win the World Cup as he praises Italy’s win over the Three Lions

Italy coach Roberto Mancini praised his inexperienced side for the character they showed in a 1-0 win over England in the Nations League on Friday, but insisted Gareth Southgate’s men are still one of the favorites for the World Cup.

In a game with few chances at the San Siro, Italy looked more ambitious and settled the game through Giacomo Raspadori’s strike in the 68th minute.

Victory also gives Italy a chance to top the group and reach the play-offs, but they will need to beat Hungary in Budapest after the surprise leaders won 1-0 in Germany.

Roberto Mancini has praised his Italy team for beating ‘one of the best teams in the world’

“It is very important as it gives us a sense of calm to be the top seeds for the draw, we also have the chance to top the group and (we) beat England, one of the best teams in the world,” Mancini told. journalists after the victory.

Defeat to England saw them relegated from their Nations League group and extended Gareth Southgate’s winless run to five games.

Despite their poor form, the former Manchester City boss added that he believes England are still one of the favorites for the World Cup in Qatar.

Giacomo Raspadori’s second-half goal decided the match as Italy beat England at the San Siro

‘You [England] is in the WC, and that is the most important thing.

‘My opinion is that England are one of the best teams in the world even if they lose the game. ‘They can have a good chance in the World Cup.’

Mancini opted to play a 3-5-2 formation against England as opposed to the 4-3-3 used by Italy in recent years, but the 57-year-old played down the importance of the tactical change.

“The system is one thing, but what matters is the character of a team, the desire to attack and take control,” Mancini said. ‘We still have a lack of experience in the side and some very young lads, but we played well today.’

Italy, who have eight points from five games, face Hungary on September 26.