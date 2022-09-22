Roberto Mancini puts faith in youth to revive Italy after World Cup failure

A look at the clubs, some of Italy’s Euro 2020 stars now represent cuts to the heart of the problems facing the national team today.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini, the tournament’s best defender, is now teammates with Gareth Bale at Los Angeles FC. Lorenzo Insigne, a key man that summer, is at Toronto FC with Federico Bernardeschi, who scored in the shoot-out win over England at Wembley.

Although Major League Soccer has improved a lot in recent years, it still lacks top-level European soccer.

Italy won at Euro 2020 last year, beating England on penalties at Wembley

A few months later and they were shocked by North Macedonia in a World Cup play-off

At 38, Chiellini is winding down, while Insigne agreed an £11.5m-a-year deal in Toronto and former Juventus striker Bernardeschi had few players in Europe.

None of the trio will be involved when Gareth Southgate’s side tackle the Azzurri at the San Siro on Friday.

If three important players are already in MLS barely a year after becoming European champions, it shows the delicate balancing act Roberto Mancini managed at Euro 2020.

The shock failure to qualify for the World Cup – the second in a row Italy have missed out – means the Wembley triumph looks like a moment in time, not the start of a winning cycle.

But if Italy were not truly world-beaters in the summer of 2021, they are not hopeless now either.

The Azzurri felt obliged to stick with Roberto Mancini despite not making it to Qatar

A much-changed team looked set to fall apart as they lost 5-2 to Germany in the Nations League

Although they were the better side in the final, the ball swung in Italy’s favor at crucial stages in knockout wins over Austria, Belgium and Spain, as it bounced against them in the final World Cup qualifier and then the stunning home defeat to the North. Macedonia in the playoffs in March.

There are many examples, but one is enough: Juventus star Federico Chiesa scored against Austria and Spain and was one of the best strikers at Euro 2020, but still missed the playoffs due to a serious knee injury he suffered in January, from which he still has not returned. Italy is not the same without him.

With no major tournament until 2024 at the earliest, Mancini has taken the only possible route as the Italian FA decided to hold on to him – take some risks on lesser-known players and hope they can pay him back in the next two years.

So winger Wilfred Gnonto, recently signed for £4m from Leeds, and Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti hadn’t even played in Serie A when they were brought in for this summer’s Nations League games, but they are in the squad again. time.

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini no longer plays for Italy and is now with Los Angeles FC

Chiellini plays alongside Gareth Bale at LAFC after they both joined in the summer

So is Pasquale Mazzocchi, an unremarkable right-back who has started the season well for Salernitana.

His name would have left England’s coaching staff scratching their heads, as would defender Federico Dimarco, forwards Matteo Cancellieri and Alessio Zerbin and midfielder Tommaso Pobega.

Look a little closer, though, and the picture is brighter. Dimarco is no Paolo Maldini, but he has broken through at Inter Milan and is a reliable full-back with a super left foot.

Pobega scored for AC Milan in the Champions League last week and Zerbin featured in Napoli’s wins over Liverpool and Rangers.

Leeds United player Wilfred Gnonto (right), 18, has been called up to the latest Italy squad

Salernitana’s right-back Pasquale Mazzocchi (right) has earned himself a call-up to the squad

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Napoli pair Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori are very good players.

At times it can feel as if Mancini has called up every eligible player since Italy’s North Macedonia nightmare – although there is one odd omission this time around.

After two knee injuries, Nicolo Zaniolo has flourished under Jose Mourinho at Roma and is a powerful, dynamic striker who could bring so much to this team. So where is he?

Zaniolo is only just fit again after a shoulder problem, while Italian newspaper La Repubblica speculated that the 23-year-old had been left out because he was filmed with an offensive chant against city rivals Lazio last spring.

Federico Gatti, the Juventus defender, was handed his first Italy cap against England

West Ham’s new striker Gianluca Scamacca will have to prove himself as Italy’s centre-forward

Either way, if Mancini is to revive Italy a second time, he needs Zaniolo inside the marquee.

Some of the senior stars who have stayed since the playoffs are just as important. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Leonardo Bonucci and midfielders Jorginho, Marco Verratti – injured again – and Nicolo Barella should still be around in a few years. If only Italy could find a reliable center forward.

West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca is the latest to get a crack, but few believe he is the answer.

Donnarumma risks being booed by his own supporters against England, with AC Milan fans still angry at the way he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Mancini hopes the rest of his players don’t get the same treatment after another 90 minutes against England.