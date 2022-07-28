Roberto Firmino’s versatility, experience and physicality make him the perfect signing for Juventus

Roberto Firmino is the surprising name Juventus has quietly brought to Turin. The Brazilian is not just a striker to replace Dusan Vlahovic, but an outstanding player in any attacking role.

According to ‘Corriere dello Sport’, Firmino wants to leave Liverpool before his contract expires in 12 months to be in top shape for the World Cup in the winter.

He wants to play regularly and not lose his brilliance and enthusiasm by playing second fiddle to Darwin Nunez – the new striker chosen by Jurgen Klopp to lead the Reds to victory in the Premier League and in Europe.

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino (above) this summer

In the city of Turin, Firmino is considered the most suitable player to inherit the versatile role of Mario Mandzukic: half attacker, winger in 4-3-3 or single striker.

Firmino has the feet of a playmaker who can control the maneuver and become a second juggler in the middle of the court. He is also physically strong, but at the same time very mobile in and out of the penalty area.

ALLEGRI’S IDEA

Massimilimo Allegri is looking for an intelligent partner for Vlahovic, aware that the star of the Serbian national team will play 90% of the matches in all competitions.

Juventus boss Massimilimo Allegri seeks intelligent partner for Dusan Vlahovic

By his side or in his place, you need an uninhibited striker with no tactical restrictions, a player who can assist and accelerate the entire team’s dribble without losing clarity in the penalty area.

Moise Kean plays with great intelligence and the two goals against Barcelona are an excellent start to the season, even if Juventus want a third man to minimize the risks of missing goals in a fundamental season.

For this reason, Allegri initially asked the club to buy either Marko Arnautovic or Alvaro Morata, while understanding the financial difficulties of achieving at least one of the two market goals.

The Serie A initially wanted to permanently sign Alvaro Morata, but that would cost too much

Firmino is the joker who has pleased everyone in the card game available to the club: the coach, the team and above all the CEO Arrivabene.

CEO ARRIVABENE SIGN OWN FIRMINO AS MORATA IS DEEMED EXPENSIVE

There are many difficulties in getting Morata back to the club, mainly because of the excessive costs Atletico Madrid are demanding.

According to ‘SportMediaset’, the Bianconeri have decided to bet on Firmino to add experience to the attack of a team that currently only has under-23 strikers such as Kean and Vlahovic.

Juventus have decided to bet on Firmino to add experience to a young attack

Firmino would cost around £17million less than Morata and based on these extraordinary savings, Juventus will also be able to finalize the purchase of Lenadro Paredes from PSG.

CEO Maurizio Arrivabene is a very serious one. He has prepared an accountant and knows all the needs of Allegri’s team: buying Firmino and Paredes with only the money budgeted for the purchase of Morata is a winning technical and tactical strategy.

In Klopp’s press conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield, the German manager described the Brazilian as the “heart and soul” of his team.

Firmino, however, is the right man in the right place, a man with international experience who could lead Juventus towards a difficult but not impossible dream in Europe, given the presence of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.