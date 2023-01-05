Roberto Firmino leans towards signing an extension at Liverpool despite attracting Saudi clubs

<!–

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is sparking interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but still leaning towards signing a new deal at Anfield.

The Brazilian striker, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been a popular player among Reds fans since his arrival from Hoffenheim in 2015 for £29 million. He helped the club win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Once a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s side, Firmino has seen his playing time dwindle in recent campaigns, making just 20 league appearances last season compared to his previous tally of 34, 38 and 36 between 2018/19 and 2020/21.

The addition of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez has created stiffer competition for forwards at Liverpool, and the 31-year-old’s chances are likely to decline further following the arrival of Cody Gakpo from PSV this month for £44 million.

Firmino is yet to sign a new extension with Liverpool before the summer and is sparking interest from a handful of clubs in Saudi Arabia keen to improve their football profile ahead of a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Saudi giant Al Nassr unveiled their new superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday after the Portuguese icon struck a deal worth a whopping £175 million a year.

Although Firmino has offers on the table to join the ex-star of Manchester United and Real Madrid in the Saudi Pro League, he is leaning towards signing a new contract at Anfield, with his current deal worth around £ 180,000 a week.

Firmino has scored nine goals and provided four assists in all competitions for Liverpool so far

The striker has also attracted interest from Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Juventus, as well as his youth team Sao Paolo.

Liverpool’s dismal 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday left Klopp’s side seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Despite the disappointing start to the season for the Reds, Firmino has had a productive season so far, scoring nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.