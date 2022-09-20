Roberto De Zerbi reveals he was welcomed by Pep Guardiola to the Premier League

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed yesterday that he was welcomed to the Premier League by Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola and De Zerbi share a mutual admiration after the first meeting, while the former was in charge of Bayern Munich.

Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi, the only manager Brighton spoke to in their search for a successor to Graham Potter, said: ‘I spoke to Pep on Sunday night. Yes.

The Italian has replaced Graham Potter, who left Brighton to take the Chelsea job

‘He is very happy that I am on board here. He told me very good things about the club. And he told me that if I need, he will be very happy to help me – but of course not in the game we play against them!

– Guardiola, I think, is the coach of the strongest team in the last 40 years, Barcelona. We met when he was manager of Bayern Munich. A few months ago I flew to Manchester to see him. He’s a great coach and we all look up to him.’

De Zerbi described Guardiola’s football as ‘unattainable’ and although he said some of their ideas will be similar, he also praised his predecessor. “I’m not Potter,” added De Zerbi. ‘If we can keep this mentality and these principles (from Potter’s reign) I will try to bring my idea much more clearly without making major changes.’