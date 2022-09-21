Robert Sarver has started the process of SELLING the Phoenix Suns amid calls a lifetime ban

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has announced that he has begun the process of selling both franchises.

The move comes after Sarver was banned for a year and fined $10 million by the NBA following a league investigation into allegations that he engaged in racism, sexism and bullying.

The NBA revealed it found Sarver used the N-word on at least five occasions, among other violations, including the use of language and behavior demeaning to female employees, from his nearly two decades as owner of the Suns and the WNBA’s Mercury.

In a statement released Wednesday, Sarver said: ‘Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together – and strengthened the Phoenix area – through the unifying power of professional men’s and women’s basketball.

‘As a man of faith, I believe in reconciliation and the path to forgiveness. I expected the commissioner’s one-year suspension would give me time to focus, fix it, and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“However, in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that this is no longer possible – that all the good I have done or may still do is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For these reasons, I am beginning the process of seek buyers for the Sun and Mercury.

‘I don’t want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world. I wish the best for these two organizations, the players, the staff, the fans, the community, my co-owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone.

‘In the meantime, I will continue to work on becoming a better person and continue to support the community in meaningful ways. Thank you for continuing to root for the Sun and Mercury and embrace the power of sports to bring us together.’

Although witnesses claimed to have heard Sarver use the racial slur, the investigation found he either repeated the N-word or pretended to do so. The NBA did not find that Sarver used the phrase “with the intent to disparage or disparage.”

In addition to saying the N-word ‘at least five times’, Sarver is also accused of using language and engaging in demeaning behavior towards female employees, including when he asked a pregnant worker if she would be unable to perform her duties after becoming a mother. The unidentified woman was told by a team leader to start looking for a new job and was ultimately demoted.

The punishment has since been slammed by several NBA stars, including LeBron James, Chris Paul and Draymond Green, as some called for a lifetime ban.

A member of Sarver’s own tribe, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, said he was left “horrified and disappointed” by the report on Sarver’s conduct, calling the NBA’s sanctions inadequate.

Paul took to Twitter to lash out at the sanctions, saying Sarver should have faced a harsher punishment.

He wrote: ‘Like many others I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated.

‘I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in terms of really addressing what we can all agree was cruel behaviour. My heart goes out to all the people who were affected.’

Lakers superstar James hit out at the NBA for their handling of the situation, insisting there is no place for ‘that kind of behaviour’ in the league.

On Twitter, he wrote: ‘Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I’ll be honest… Our league was definitely wrong. I don’t need to explain why.

“You all read the stories and make up your own mind. I said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no place in this league for that kind of behavior.

‘I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not true.

“There is no place for misogyny, sexism and racism in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold up our league as an example of our values, and it’s not.’

