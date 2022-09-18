Robert MacIntyre overpowers Europe’s best to win the Italian Open and gets Ryder Cup boost

Barely a year after the Ryder Cup in Rome, Robert MacIntyre stunned both the Marco Simone course and a host of Europe’s best golfers to win the Italian Open on Sunday. It’s a pretty practical audition, all things considered.

With European captain Luke Donald in attendance, the Scot shot the week’s lowest round of 64 and when that wasn’t enough for an outright victory, he then demonstrated the temperament to beat Matt Fitzpatrick on the first play-off hole.

It was only his second DP World Tour title, and his first since 2020, so it was an opportune time for the 26-year-old to recall the considerable talents that almost earned him selection for Europe in 2021.

Scottish star Robert MacIntyre celebrates winning the Italian Open, his first title since 2020

“That (Ryder Cup) is my goal for next year and I’ve won on this golf course,” said MacIntyre, who finished at 14 under with Fitzpatrick, one ahead of Victor Perez and two behind fourth-placed Rory McIlroy.

– We are of course a long way from the Ryder Cup, but I might as well say it, it is my first priority. I was close last time and it didn’t work out. But that’s what I want. I think I’ve made a good start.’

MacIntyre’s win represents an encouraging revival after a disappointing nine-month stretch in which he fell from 60th in the world to 110. Against that slump, it’s encouraging that he’s starting to look again like the fine player who has finished at the top twice eight in The Open.

Starting his final round three behind Fitzpatrick, MacIntyre was almost perfect in his handling of the course where the Cup will be held. While his driving kept him away from the worst of the dangers, with the Europeans hoping penalties would hamper the American big hitters, MacIntyre really excelled on his second stroke with iron in hand. By the time he reached the turn in 29, MacIntyre had required just nine putts to collect six birdies across nine holes – the accuracy of his approach was tremendous.

MacIntyre finished above Matt Fitzpatrick (left) and Victor Perez to take home the title

Two more birdies on 12 and 13 followed a bogey on 10, with the Scot now in the lead and Fitzpatrick waiting for a spark after parring all nine on the front. It arrived for the US Open champion with his first birdie on 11 and he then birdied the par-five 12th after hitting the flag with what would have been a 215-yard albatross.

That tied him with MacIntyre at 13 under, with each man eventually meandering to 14 under for a playoff.

A drive into the left rough by Fitzpatrick on a replay of the 18th ultimately proved decisive in favor of MacIntyre, whose 11th birdie in 19 holes gave him victory.

The 26-year-old says his first priority now is a Ryder Cup win for Europe next year

“I was down and out two or three months ago,” he said. ‘I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know where to go. But I talked to the right people and so much hard work has gone into this. I didn’t think it would come again’.

A week after finishing second at the BMW PGA Championship, it was another moderately underwhelming day for McIlroy. He resumed play one stroke behind Fitzpatrick but was horribly astray off the tee on the front nine, which he opened with a double bogey before clawing his way back to level par at the turn.

Birdies on 12, 13 and 15 moved McIlroy to 12 under, one off the lead, but he drove into the water at the 16th to end his title push with a bogey. A birdie at the last lifted him back into the top four.