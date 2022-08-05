Robert Lewandowski unveiled to Barcelona fans following £42.5m move with Memphis Depay’s No.9 shirt

Thousands of Barcelona fans came to see their new star striker on Friday when Robert Lewandowski was officially introduced.

Fans flocked to Camp Nou to welcome the Pole to Catalonia and Lewandowski surprisingly donned the number nine shirt.

He has worn number 12 during his three pre-season appearances. However, he was presented to fans with the number nine meaning Depay was happy to hand it over, or his future at the club is now in doubt.

Robert Lewandowski is the new number nine of Barcelona to take over the shirt from Memphis Depay

Depay, 28, is on the radar of many clubs such as Spurs, Newcastle and Juventus and could go

Like any Barcelona player, Depay has been linked with a rumored departure from the club this summer from Tottenham and Newcastle.

But Lewandowski immediately impressed his new adoring fans.

“Good morning Culers”, Lewandowski began in Catalan, which was well received by the crowd.

“I am very happy to be here, thank you!” he continued.

The attacker, who scored 238 Bundesliga goals in 253 appearances for Bayern, then stunned the fans with some nice kick-ups. He fared considerably better than Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite before him.

33-year-old Lewandowski signed a four-year contract with a €500 million escape clause after leaving Bayern Munich for £42.5 million.

He had 12 months left on his deal with the German giants, but insisted he wanted a new challenge.

Barcelona spent £42.5m to bring Lewandowski to the club and they have continued to spend

Lewandowski has explained that he left Bayern Munich because he wanted a new challenge

Lewandowski is part of a new frontline that also includes former Leeds man Ralphina

Many things have been said about former Bayern Munich star and current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski since his move and the Polish international wanted to clear the air.

“I heard that Barcelona wanted to sign me and that was a sign that maybe now is the perfect timing to go to Barcelona, ​​to La Liga. I know I can play at the highest level for a few more years and that’s why I decided to go to Barcelona, ​​I’m very happy to be part of this team,” Lewandowski commented.

Barcelona renewed their team this summer, despite very public financial difficulties. The Spanish giants have sold several assets, including some of their TV deals, to fund their summer splurge and President Joan Laporta has suggested it may not be over yet.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva remain targets.