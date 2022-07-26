Robert Lewandowski says Barcelona ‘has the chance to win everything’ after move from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has insisted his new Barcelona side have the potential to win titles after the attacker pushed for a move from Bayern Munich to the Catalan side.

The 33-year-old joined the Spanish club last week on a $51.3 million transfer after eight years with Bundesliga giant Bayern, where he scored 344 goals in 375 games and won numerous trophies.

The attacker has had a stormy start at Barcelona, ​​being introduced last Tuesday before making his debut just 72 hours later in his new side’s win at Las Vegas El Clasico.

But he praised his new teammates for helping him settle into the squad quickly, claiming they have the potential to win it all.

Speaking at a press conference in Dallas, Texas on Monday afternoon, the Polish international said: “When you play for Barca, it’s normal to think about winning all the titles.

“If you look at our potential, I think we have a shot at winning everything. We have great potential.’

“The young players in the team are very hungry and want to give their best performance.”

He revealed that he has already developed a good working relationship with the squad and insisted that he is ready to give his best performances for the LaLiga side.

“I get on very well with my teammates. Everyone has helped me and it means a lot to me. I’m here to show the best of myself.

“From the first day I felt very good in the team and with my new teammates because I see that everyone is helping and supporting me.

‘This means a lot to me. So I feel great. I know I’m here to do my job and do my best.

“Of course I try to do my best and that’s why I try to score as many goals as possible, but the most important thing is to win as a team.

“The well-being of the team is first and maybe my second goal. But the best solution would be if both sides worked very well from the start. I know the three points and winning the game is the most important.’

When asked how much longer he can see himself staying at the Camp Nou, Lewandowski insisted he has a few more years in the tank.

‘The tests I have undergone show that my body is younger than my age. I don’t know how many years I will be playing at the highest level, but there will certainly be some,” he said.

Blaugrana boss Xavi revealed he was pleased to have Lewandowski on board not only for his quality, but also for his humility and professionalism.

He said: “In my opinion he’s a big star, not just a big star, he’s humble, professional, he’s a top player in his position, so he helps us a lot. His adaptation, his professionalism, everything is good.

“I think the team will grow a lot with the signing of Robert Lewandowski, so I’m very happy to have him on the team.”

Barcelona will continue their pre-season tour of the US on Tuesday evening with a friendly against Italy’s Juventus.