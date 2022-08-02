Robert Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich ‘to say goodbye’ after slamming former club

Robert Lewandowski is back at Bayern Munich today to reportedly smoothen relations with the club following his departure to Barcelona.

The Polish striker made it clear that he wanted to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer, eventually completing a move to Camp Nou for £42.5million two weeks ago.

However, he made headlines this weekend for lashing out at Bayern over the way his departure was handled, claiming there was ‘a lot of politics’ involved and that the club had made up ‘a lot of nonsense about him.

According to pictureLewandowski returns to Bayern’s training ground to say goodbye to his former team-mates and the club’s staff to ensure his eight-year stay at the Allianz Arena is not tarnished.

The 33-year-old also reportedly wants to speak to the Bayern board and in particular with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Salihamidzic told picture of his frustrations at Lewandowski’s recent comments.

“I don’t understand it at all,” said the Bayern chief. “My father always taught me that when you leave, you never close the door with your behind.

“Robert is on his way to do just that. It’s something Bayern won’t accept.”

Lewandowski was away with Barcelona on their pre-season tour of the United States and will make his Nou Camp debut this weekend in a friendly against Mexican UNAM.

The 33-year-old has lashed out at claims that Bayern’s interest in Erling Haaland was the cause of his departure and suggested the Bavarian side was trying to find an excuse to justify his sale to supporters.

“I don’t want to talk about what exactly happened,” Lewandowski said ESPN. ‘But if the question is whether the decision to move was made by him’ [Haaland]no, I didn’t see the problem if he went to Bayern Munich.

“But some people don’t tell me the truth, say something else and for me it was always important to be clear, to be faithful, and maybe that was the problem for a few people.

“In the end I know that something is not working well with my person too and I knew that, okay, I understand and I feel it might be a good time to leave Bayern Munich and go to Barcelona.

“I had a very good relationship with my teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things that I will miss because I spent a good time there. And we were not only friends from the field, but also something more.

“But eventually this chapter is over and I’m opening a new chapter in my life and a new chapter in my career.

“Everything that happened in the last few weeks before I left Bayern Munich was of course also a lot of political.

“The club tried to find an argument why they could sell me to another club, because before that it was difficult to maybe explain it to the fans. And I had to accept that, even though there were a lot of bulls who said a lot about me.

“Not true, but in the end I knew that the fans, even during this period, still support me enormously.”