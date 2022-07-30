Robert Lewandowski hits out at Bayern Munich for lying about his exit to Barcelona

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has hit back at the club for lying about the terms of his departure this summer.

The 33-year-old ended his eight-year stay with the German champions after completing a £42.5 million move to Barcelona.

Several reports had suggested that Bayern’s interest in Erling Haaland, who eventually came from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, was the driving force in Lewandowski seeking a move.

Robert Lewandowski came to Barcelona this summer after eight years at Bayern Munich

But the Polish striker says those reports are wrong and that he would have had no problem if Haaland joined the club.

Speak with ESPNLewandowski said, “No, that (departure) had nothing to do with Erling. I am the man who even when something is not right for me, the truth is more important.

“I don’t want to talk about what exactly happened. But if the question is whether the decision to move was because of him, no, I didn’t see the problem if he went to Bayern Munich.

“But some people don’t tell me the truth, they say something else,” he continued. “And for me it was always important to be clear, to be faithful, and maybe that was the problem for a few people.

The Polish striker says Bayern’s interest in Erling Haaland was not the driving force behind his departure

“And in the end I know that there is also something not working right with my person and I knew that, okay, I understand and I feel it might be a good time to leave Bayern Munich and go to Barcelona.

“I had a very good relationship with my teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things that I will miss because I spent a good time there. And we were not only friends from the field, but also something more.

“But eventually this chapter is over and I’m opening a new chapter in my life and a new chapter in my career.”

Lewandowski went on to suggest that Bayern were fabricating the ‘bulls**t’ claims to appease fans disgruntled with his departure.

But Lewandowski says he had a good relationship with Bayern and the reports are false

“So I feel like I’m in the right place, in the right place. So everything that happened in the last few weeks before I left Bayern Munich was of course also a lot of political,” he added.

“The club tried to find an argument why they could sell me to another club, because before that it was difficult to maybe explain it to the fans. And I had to accept that, even though there were a lot of bulls who said a lot about me.

“Not true, but in the end I knew that the fans, even during this period, still support me enormously.”

Lewandowski came to Bayern in 2014 on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund. He scored 375 goals in 344 appearances, making him the club’s second all-time goalscorer.