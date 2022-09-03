Robert Kraft, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Spike Lee and Billie Jean King turn out to see Serena Williams

Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was present in Serena Williams’ corner in what could be her last tennis match, and he wore a t-shirt with a beautiful photo of their five-year-old daughter on the US Open.

He was pictured paying a beautiful tribute to his daughter Olympia, who has not attended the US Open since opening night on Monday.

Olympia, officially Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. called, turned five on Thursday and stole the show during her performance at her mother’s win over Danka Kovinic.

American billionaire Robert Kraft, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his singing sensation wife, Ciara, were also among an A-list cast who supported Williams on Friday night’s Flushing Meadows.

Williams went into an exciting confrontation with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who won the opening set against the American 7-5.

Tomljanovic fought back from a 4-0 deficit in the second set, in which Williams nearly capitulated, before the 23-time Grand Slam winner equalized the ledger with one set each.

In the decider, it was all Tomljanovic who majestically silenced the crowd with a brutal finish, winning the final set 6-1.

The photo of five-year-old Olympia Ohanian was taken Monday night as Olympia sat in her mother’s box cheering in a matching diamond-encrusted outfit.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara were just one of the power couples in attendance at Flushing Meadows

Wilson and Ciara are often seen together at several high-profile sporting events in the US and were in the players box

Serena Williams captivatingly lost the opening set to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5 as the Aussie won the last four games

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and fiancé, Dana Blumberg, enjoyed proceedings as the NFL season approaches

Spike Lee was seen shaking a blazer that only he could, and has been a constant presence at Williams’ matches throughout this tournament

Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was on hand to support the tennis legend, and his shirt was widely praised

Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons was seen smiling as fellow Aussie Tomljanovic triumphed over the iconic Williams

Wilson, Ciara and Ohanian were all in Williams’ player box, along with her sister Venus and mother, Oracene Price.

More NFL royalty were on hand in Queens, with New England Patriots owner Kraft and fiancé Dana Blumberg basking in the atmosphere.

New York icon Spike Lee was also at Arthur Ashe stadium, wearing a soft chestnut brown suit, while 12-time Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King shone in a pink cardigan.

Controversial Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was in the crowd — as compatriot Tomljanovic produced a career-best performance. So did model Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman.

NHL free agent and former New Jersey Devils defenseman, PK Subban joined the star-studded crowd and witnessed a riveting opening set.

Tiger Woods and Anna Wintour were among a star-studded crowd for Serena Williams’ second round match at the US Open on Wednesday against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Actress Zendaya was also present during Kontaveit’s defeat, spotted in the stands of Arthur Ashe for the first time this tournament.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, spotted with boyfriend Marc Kalman, had attended all of Williams’ 2022 US Open singles matches

Lee rose from his prime vantage point to celebrate with a fist pump as Williams fought back in the second set of marathon

Billie Jean King watched as Williams and Ajla Tomljanovic played a thrilling encounter at a stadium she played in

PK Subban (right) is currently an unrestricted NHL free agent, most recently a member of the New Jersey Devils

Fans stood out as Williams produced some emphatic tennis despite losing the opening set to the inspired Tomljanovic

The all-time great looked stunned and forlorn at times as Tomljanovic continued to reject her advances

Some supporters were not as well dressed as the American icon, but still enjoyed the action in the third round

The New York skyline also stood out on day five of the US Open, providing a stunning backdrop to the on-field histrionics

Zendaya, who enjoys worldwide fame as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had brought her mother Claire Stoermer and assistant Darnell Appling with her.

Model Gigi Hadid was joined by sister and fellow model Bella, who had also been among the star-studded crowd for Williams’ opening triumph.

English crooner Seal, who was formerly married to Heidi Klum, was one of the many celebs seen in the stands.

Arthur Ashe Stadium was packed as Williams looked forward to extending her stay at the US Open and professional tennis itself

The Australian took the first set 7-5 before forcing a tiebreak in the second set, illustrating her bravery amid the partisan crowd

Fans showed their adoration for the Compton native all the time, turning up the noise whenever Williams triumphed or indeed failed

A litany of spectators gathered in front of the big screen outside Arthur Ashe stadium to watch Williams perform

Williams’ player box, including her husband, Ohanian, Wilson and Ciara and sister Venus Williams, rise in unison

Williams roared back into the match in the second set and somehow managed to hold on despite Tomljanovic’s kickback

Unsurprisingly, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion had almost all of Arthur Ashe in her corner during the blockbuster