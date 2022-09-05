Robert Irwin’s heartbreaking tribute to late dad Steve on Father’s Day

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Robert Irwin posted a heartbreaking Father’s Day tribute to his late father Steve on Sunday.

The 18-year-old celebrity conservationist shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his Steve lovingly rocking a young Robert when he was just a small toddler.

He captioned the photo with a heartfelt message: ‘Today is Father’s Day in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who miss their father today.

Robert Irwin posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late father Steve on Sunday

“I cherish all the good times with my father and am grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive,” he wrote.

Many of his high-profile followers were quick to extend their good wishes to Robert.

His notorious girlfriend, American actress Emma Perry, wrote “no doubt he smiles with pride while watching over you,” while new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins posted two love heart emojis.

The 18-year-old celebrity conservationist shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his Steve lovingly rocking a young Robert when he was just a tiny toddler.

In a heartbreaking coincidence, Sunday also marked the 16th anniversary of his father’s tragic passing.

Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Robert is the only son of Steve and Terri Irwin and the younger brother of fellow Wildlife Warrior Bindi Irwin.

He was only two years old when his father died in 2006 and Robert has spent his entire life following in his father’s footsteps

He was only two years old when his father died in 2006 and Robert has spent his entire life following in his father’s footsteps.

According to a recent report, he will leave his childhood home at the Australia Zoo in Queensland to travel the world making wildlife documentaries – just like his father.

In July, it was reported that Robert was in a romantic relationship with Emma Perry, an American actress, animal welfare advocate and heiress to a video game fortune worth an estimated $380 million.