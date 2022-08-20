Robert Irwin shows off his impressive photography skills on World Photo Day

<!–

Robert Irwin has showcased his impressive photography skills in a spectacular new video.

The 18-year-old famed conservationist and award-winning wildlife photographer posted the short clip of his photos on Friday to celebrate World Photo Day.

Featuring wildlife and rugged landscapes, Robert told his followers that the beautiful photos were a “small glimpse into what I see through the lens” of his camera.

The video begins with Robert sitting by a river using an advanced still camera.

Dressed in shorts, a T-shirt and a wide-brimmed hat, the video zooms in on Robert as he snaps a photo.

By turning its lens towards the viewer, the video is converted into a quickly edited selection of photos.

The subjects of Robert’s photography include a large jungle cat, a rugged mountain peak shrouded in clouds and mist, a beautiful sunset and birds in flight.

Other highlights include a stunning shot of chain lightning against a dark sky and a great shot of the moon.

Robert signed the story with the caption, “Happy World Photo Day.”

An award-winning wildlife photographer, Robert has reportedly set his sights on a visit to South Africa after falling in love with the country during a family visit in 2018.

Meanwhile, the popular TV star and zookeeper has long talked about his desire to follow in the footsteps of his late father Steve.

And reports now claim that Robert has made the momentous decision to leave his childhood home at Australia Zoo in Queensland and travel the world making wildlife documentaries – just like his father.

While Robert may have stars in his eyes. the insider claims his sister Bindi, 23, is “heartbroken” at the prospect of having to say goodbye to her beloved brother.

Steve, known to millions around the world as ‘the Crocodile Hunter’, died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland. Pictured: Steve and Terri Irwin

Steve, known to millions around the world as ‘the Crocodile Hunter’, died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

After his death, Steve’s family, including his children Robert and Bindi, widow Terri and son-in-law Chandler Powell, continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast.

‘[Robert] loves Australia Zoo and everything his parents built together, but he is ambitious and wants to see the world – hopefully with a camera crew right behind him, just like Steve did,” a source told New Idea magazine on in June.