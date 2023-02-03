Robert Irwin shares emotional post on milestone day for his family prompting support from fans

Robert Irwin shared a heartwarming message on Friday commemorating the 31st wedding anniversary of his mother Terri and late father Steve Irwin.

The 19-year-old nature warrior posted the tear-jerking tribute to Instagram, saying their marriage “kicked off” a “larger than life” legacy that he was “proud” of.

Alongside the gorgeous caption was a photo of his famous mom and dad in the early days of their relationship with Steve wearing his iconic khakis while Terri held a lizard.

“It was 31 years ago on this day that my parents got engaged and set into motion what would become a legacy larger than life,” Robert wrote.

“I love my mom and dad so much… I’m proud to be their son.”

Fans flocked to the comments below his post to leave sweet messages of love and support.

Someone wrote, “Your father was a nature hero to all of us and your family is loved all over the world.”

“Your father was the reason I love animals and have adopted them all my life and the respect I have for nature. Truly a unique person,” said another.

A third added that the Irwin family was “a global treasure.”

“And they are proud to call you their son! This legacy will last for millennia. The real warriors of our world are you,’ someone else remarked.

Steve, known as The Crocodile Hunter, died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being gored in the chest by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest in Queensland.

He is survived by wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert.

Terri has never dated or remarried since her husband’s death, despite swirling rumors of romances with the likes of Russell Crowe over the years.

The Irwins, meanwhile, have kept Steve’s memory alive through their conservation work at the Australia Zoo.

Their most recent tribute to Steve is the Crocodile Hunter Lodge, which consists of luxurious cabins on the grounds of the zoo.