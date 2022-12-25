Robert Irwin shares a glimpse into his family’s Christmas celebrations

Robert Irwin enjoys Christmas with the Irwin clan.

And on Christmas Day, the photographer shared a glimpse of the household preparations as he decorated the tree.

The 19-year-old posted a video to Instagram of him hanging baubles with his sister Bindi Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell.

Among the decorations was a Vegemite jar with a very Australian theme and a glittering camera representing Robert’s passion for photography.

In the clip, American wakeboarder Chandler, 26, had the honor of adding the star to the top of the tree.

Robert wrote in his caption, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours. Happy and safe holidays!’

He also shared photos on his Instagram Stories in which he and Chandler posed next to a giant Santa Claus made of hay.

The teen also hammered it out for the camera while crouched next to a Santa Claus doll and a surfboard with the words “Merry Xmas” written on it.

It comes after rumors that Bindi and Chandler will soon announce that they are expecting baby number two.

Fans pointed out that Bindi hid her belly behind a strategically placed birthday cake in photos taken on Chandler’s birthday last month.

Sources close to the couple have claimed the lovebirds will announce the big news “any day now.”

Woman’s Day claims the conservationist duo waited for Chandler’s US-based parents, Chris and Shanna, to arrive in Australia for his birthday to be the first to break the happy news to them.