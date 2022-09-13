Robert Irwin is the spitting image of his late father Steve as he concludes research trip

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Robert Irwin follows in the footsteps of his late father Steve.

The 18-year-old is not only the striking image of his father, but he also takes on his role when it comes to conservation.

The wildlife warrior shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday as he concluded Australia Zoo’s annual crocodile research trip in the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve.

Robert Irwin, 18, (pictured) was the spitting image of his late father Steve as he concluded a crocodile investigation on Tuesday

In the video, Robert explained that the trip was a success as he gushed over a young crocodile.

“I think when you see him up close, you can’t help but fall in love with these incredible animals,” he said, holding the young reptile toward the camera.

“We all caught him in the name of investigation. He’s getting a little acoustic transmitter so we can see exactly where he’s going and what he’s up to,” he added.

Robert shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday as he concluded Australia Zoo’s annual crocodile research trip in the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve

“Our vital research keeps my father’s crocodile conservation mission alive…what a privilege that is!” he concluded.

Robert’s followers were quick to point out his resemblance to his father, writing one: “Gosh, he even sounds like Steve.”

“You have your father’s brilliance,” wrote a second.

“I think when you see him up close, you can’t help but fall in love with these incredible animals,” he said, holding the young reptile toward the camera.

The Irwin family keeps Steve’s memory alive by continuing his conservation efforts. In the photo: Steve Irwin

Congratulations every day Robert Irwin! For following your father’s legacy with such love! We are very proud!’ wrote a third.

Robert was just two years old when his father was killed by a stingray in the heart while filming a wildlife documentary about the Great Barrier Reef.

The Irwin family keeps Steve’s memory alive by continuing his conservation efforts.

“We’re also very lucky because all of Dad’s great documentaries have us basically having our lives on TV,” Robert said. ET last October.

“So all we have to do is put the DVD in the DVD player and rewind and press play and we can relive these great memories. So we’re very, very lucky in that regard.’