Robert Irwin has an awkward moment with a snake moving towards his shorts

Robert Irwin had an awkward moment on breakfast television on Wednesday when a snake got a little too close to his shorts.

The khaki-clad wildlife warrior, 18, was wielding a pair of diamond pythons during a segment with Sunrise weather forecaster Sam Mac when things took an unexpected turn.

Robert gave a nervous-looking Sam one of the reptiles to hold during Australia Zoo’s live crossover, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Robert warned that one of the snakes was slightly biting as it slid to his crotch.

“Where is it going down there?” Sam asked as the serpent’s head peered south.

Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch looked shocked in the studio before bursting out laughing at the awkward moment.

David said he was “not sure” what was going on, but Robert seemed to have the situation under control.

Ever the professional, the teenage photographer shook it off and lifted the snake’s head back to his chest.

He further described the snakes as “very curious” and “clever” and said, “Diamond pythons are beautiful, aren’t they?”

Sunrise viewers reacted quickly to the funny moment on Instagram.

“He’s going down. Watch out!’ one fan wrote, while another said, “So funny.”

A third commented, “Hard pass. I like the Irwins . . . not so much snakes.’

Robert, the son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, known in the world as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, is making the media rounds this month.

He recently said he feels closest to his father – who died in a freak accident on September 4, 2006, aged 44 – while feeding crocodiles at Australia Zoo.

‘It’s an honor and above all I feel closest to daddy [Steve Irwin] if I feed the crocodiles,” he told ABC’s One Plus One last week.

“You can feel his presence,” he added.