Robert Irwin ‘green with envy’ as his sister Bindi scores a Hollywood role in Marvel series about him

They are best friends, colleagues and confidants, who spend most of their free time together.

But Robert Irwin is reportedly green with envy after his sister Bindi landed a coveted role in a Hollywood TV series.

The 18-year-old is said to be desperate to become a Hollywood action star and was stunned after Bindi, 24, was chosen to cast a character on him in a Marvel animated series.

Robert Irwin is reportedly green with envy after his sister Bindi landed a coveted role in a Hollywood TV series

A source told New idea: “It was a bit of a shock that Bindi is still seen as the most profitable star, especially because of the enormous amount of press she has generated.”

The Wildlife Warrior had hoped that his animal escapades and his new muscular physique would attract Hollywood’s attention.

“Robert is purposeful. He spends hours in the gym, networking like a champion and is seen as a real superhero,” the “insider” is said to have said.

Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between Irwin’s siblings, as Robert is said to be Bindi’s ‘biggest fan’.

Bindi Irwin voices a character in an episode of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bindi had recorded a voiceover for the oceanographer Isla Coralton character on an episode of Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

The computer-animated children’s show, featuring young versions of the Marvel superhero characters, will air on the Disney Junior network.

Bindi said Isla was the perfect role for her because they both “love wildlife and wild places” and are “passionate” about making a difference.

The 18-year-old is said to be desperate to become a Hollywood action star and was stunned after Bindi, 24, was chosen to cast a character on him in a Marvel animated series. Pictured: Robert and his mother Terri with Chris Hemsworth in 2019

“As a huge Marvel fan, it’s an honor to be a part of the extraordinary world of Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Bindi started her acting career in 2010 when she starred in Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove with Beau Bridges.

Robert also starred in small roles, including voicing the character of Alfie in the hit children’s series Bluey.

Bindi recorded a voiceover for the character Isla Coralton (left), who is an oceanographer