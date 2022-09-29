Robert Irwin chokes back tears as he praises his ‘wonder woman’ mother Terri for her ‘bravery’

Robert Irwin choked back tears when he spoke about his ‘wonder woman’ mother Terri in a rare solo interview on ABC’s One Plus One on Thursday.

The 18-year-old conservationist appeared visibly moved as he discussed Terri’s strength as a single mother and her choice not to sell Australia Zoo following the shock death of his father, Steve.

‘She could have sold the zoo and just raised us. And we could have just drifted away and lived a bit of a hidden life,’ said Robert.

Robert admitted it wouldn’t have been the ‘wrong thing to do’, but Terri chose instead to continue Steve’s treasured work.

“She could see this legacy and knew it could continue to grow and get bigger and better every year, and she did just that,” he added.

‘She raised us. She kept the zoo through some hard times. I get emotional just thinking about it. She is an absolute wonder woman.’

Robert went on to call her the ‘force of nature’ behind Australia Zoo, as was his father before his death.

‘Everyone saw Dad as this larger-than-life character. Which he was in real life. 120 percent every single day. But it’s mum who has kept it going, it’s quite special’.

Elsewhere, Robert reflected on his admiration for Terri, saying he never quite grasped the roles she was forced to play after his father’s death.

“I don’t think I really fully understood, fully understood what a powerful person and brave person she is and was until I really started to enter adulthood,” he said.

“I realize now and only now what she’s been through,” Robert said.

‘I mean raising children, for mum to do it without dad, for losing this sounding board and the person you count on. I mean, the rug’s just been pulled out from under you.’

Steve Irwin, known to the world as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, died aged 44 on 4 September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray.

He is survived by his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert.