Robert Irwin announces his new project ahead of Steve Irwin Day

Robert Irwin has published a book about his nature photography.

The conservationist, 18, made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, calling it an “embodiment of countless years of dedication to the arts.”

Robert Irwin’s Australia has arrived,” he captioned a promotional video.

“This is the embodiment of countless years of dedication to the art form of imagery, as well as my deep passion to carry on my father’s important legacy, as I walk my own path,” he added.

Robert said all profits from the book go to conservation.

The first 500 editions are signed by the award-winning photographer himself.

The wildlife warrior later spoke of the book on the Today show, describing it as a celebration of Australia.

“This is a photo book that is a celebration of our country,” Robert told presenters Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys.

‘The great, rugged natural beauty we have here. And the story that photography plays in conservation.’

Photography is a passion for Robert, with the teen saying he wanted to capture spectacular images that tell stories about the natural world.

“For me, photography became more than a moment in time and more about telling a story,” he said.

“There are pictures here where I put my body on the line. To show the beauty of these animals and put them in a positive light.’

Robert hopes the images will raise awareness of the environmental issues facing Australia, including the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season.

‘The nature that has been affected by these fires is harrowing. It’s a hard pill to swallow. But it’s an important message to get out there,” he said.

Robert closed with a look back at Steve Irwin Day, November 15, and said it was a perfect time to pay tribute to his late father.

Robert later appeared on the Today show to talk about the project

“It’s about continuing my father’s legacy. Steve Irwin Day is a great day about what he stands for,” he said.

‘He gave everything. He was always there for us kids. He was the ultimate wildlife warrior and is our greatest inspiration.”

Robert Irwin’s Australia is available on the Australia Zoo website