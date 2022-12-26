Robert Griffin III tells Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to miss the rest of the season

Robert Griffin III has asked Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of the season after being placed in concussion protocol once again in an impassioned speech on ESPN.

The 24-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback is under protocol for the second time this season, but he has had three troubling head injuries in the 2022 campaign, with the first against the Buffalo Bills apparently going undetected by the officers.

Fans thought Tagovailoa might have been shocked when he was sacked on a play shortly before halftime in the Dolphins’ loss to the Packers on Christmas Day. Tagovailoa played the rest of the game, but uncharacteristically threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa’s second concussion, after being tackled to the turf by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after moving to the position fencing. It was just four days after the incident at the Bills game, where he staggered after hitting his head on the ground.

Tua Tagovailoa appeared to get hurt in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers

Coach Mike McDaniel (right) said Monday that Tagovailoa was in concussion protocol.

Robert Griffin III has called for the Dolphins’ Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of the NFL season

I saw this live. And I recorded it because I knew it as soon as I saw it. This happened at the end of the 1st half. And I think Tua played the second half with a concussion. His head bounced off the ground. And it was very similar to the coup in Cincinnati. 3 INT in the fourth quarter. he showed me. pic.twitter.com/Djl0xkGToX —Michael Williams (@SelfMade0602) December 25, 2022

That, combined with the latest news, has Griffin concerned about Tagovailoa’s long-term health.

‘Our game has moved to the softer side. Hitting the passer is more like tagging the passer now,” he said on ESPN Monday night. ‘But when we talk about these head injuries, it’s nothing to play with.

‘You have to put the person before the player. I’m more worried about Tua and his longevity than if he’s going to play on Sunday.

“We’ve seen guys like Luke Kuechly, a teammate of mine, Jordan Reed, have to retire because of these head injuries. Guys have come off the field and have done things to hurt themselves and their families for the things they went through on the field. CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), all of those things come into play.

‘So my mind is on ‘What does this look like for Tua in the future?’ He shouldn’t play for the rest of the season, whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three. it’s a repetition

And the hit where we think he suffered the concussion wasn’t nearly as violent. it was a routine layer. But since his head hit the ground, the repetition of all those blows is starting to add up.

“I’m more worried about Tua and his family than about him playing the rest of the year.”

Tagovailoa, 24, appeared shaken up in week three: he was reeling after a hit against the Buffalo Bills.

Four days later, he was stretchered off after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there were no concerns about Tagovaiola’s well-being during the game.

He was not taken out of the game or evaluated for a concussion, even after the incident in which fans suspected he suffered a concussion.

“As far as the game was concerned, nobody acknowledged anything in regards to any kind of hitting,” McDaniel said.

Tagovaiola is currently doubtful to play for the Dolphins against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team is 8-7 and has lost all four games.

“It’s too early to really say,” McDaniel said of his availability. “You just know someone walks into the protocol and you have to be ready to do whatever with it.”

Meanwhile, Griffin is currently a free agent and last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.