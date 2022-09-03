Robert Downey Jr. looks quirky as he joins his wife at Telluride Film Festival

He is known for his eclectic sense of style.

And Robert Downey Jr. made no exception in a quirky ensemble for Armageddon Time’s debut at Telluride Film Festival on Friday.

The 57-year-old actor stepped out with his wife Susan, 48, for the 49th annual event in Telluride, Colorado Rockies.

Robert dressed casually in red sweatpants and a long-sleeved baseball shirt, with matching chunky tinted framed sunglasses.

He added a statement necklace and navy blue cap and opted for two-tone sneakers to complete his outfit.

His wife Susan donned beige paneled trousers and a square-print blouse as they posed for a few photos.

The couple, who just celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary last week, are in town for a screening of Robert’s documentary about his film-making father Robert Downey Sr.

James Gray’s Armageddon Time is one of the films debuting in North America after premiering at European festivals this year.

Stars Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong joined James, who wrote, directed and produced the semi-autobiographical historical drama. The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeremy, 43, who is best known to many fans for his role in the HBO black comedy-drama series Succession (2018-present), stepped out in brown jeans with a matching sweater, sneakers and baseball cap.

Anne, 39, opted for a cropped leather top before changing into a shimmery burgundy ensemble which she topped with a blue denim jacket

James came into the project with a number of critically acclaimed films on his resume as a writer and director, including his debut, Little Odessa (1994), as well as The Yards (2000), The Immigrant (2013), and most recently Ad Astra (2019).

For Armageddon Time, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, James used his childhood upbringing in the Queens, New York in the 1980s as inspiration for the storyline and screenplay.

Anne plays the role of Esther Graff, a character inspired by James’ real mother.

In addition to Jeremy and Anne, the cast also includes Anthony Hopkins, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Ryan Sell, Dane West, Andrew Polk, Richard Bekins, Tovah Feldshuh, Jacob MacKinnon.

Armageddon Time, a production of Focus Features, is expected to hit theaters on October 28, 2022 in the US.