Robert Downey Jr, 57, and his wife Susan, 48, hold hands during a romantic Italian dinner date

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey were seen leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in California’s Santa Monica, California, on Sunday after a romantic dinner.

The pair first came together when Robert starred in Gothika alongside Halle Berry, who produced Susan.

They have been married since 2005, have two children, Exton, 10, and Avri, seven, and celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary two weeks ago.

The 57-year-old superstar wore a shoulder bag over an unbuttoned white shirt with cuffs, black trousers, white sneakers and a blue necklace with a round pendant.

She was wearing a blue shirt with green pants and white platform shoes.

The duo started their own production company, Team Downey, which has been producing films with Warner Brothers since its inception in 2010.

Last week, the couple were spotted at the Telluride Film Festival for a screening of Robert’s documentary Sr. about his film-making father Robert Downey Sr.

The documentary is a loving tribute to his indie film pioneer father and features revealing interviews with family members and famous friends.

In July 2021, Robert announced his father’s death on Instagram, hailing him as a “misfit filmmaker.”

Downy Sr. had Parkinson’s for over five years before dying at age 85.

Robert Jr. had small roles in his father’s films and made his film debut at the age of five in the 1970 film Pound, where he played a sick puppy.

In 1992, Downey portrayed the title character in the biopic Chaplin, where he learned to play the violin and tennis left-handed. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and won a BAFTA Award.

In demand: In 2008, Downey was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine and also by Forbes as the highest paid actor in Hollywood from 2013 to 2015.

The highly sought-after star, recognized worldwide for his role as Tony Stark in 10 films, was spotted filming an unknown project in the Hamptons last month.

He has several projects soon, including All-Star Weekend and Oppenheimer, both currently in post-production, while his many other projects — Play Dirty, Sherlock Holmes 3, and the miniseries The Sympathizer — are all in pre-production, according to IMDb.

The Iron Man star, whose 2019 Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film ever, is more in demand than ever in his career.