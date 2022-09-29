Robert Cormier’s cause of death is revealed to be from injuries sustained in a ‘tragic’ fall 

Almost a week after his sudden death, the death of actor Robert Cormier has been revealed as a result of a serious fall. The Hollywood Reporter.

Cormier, known for his role as Finn Cotter on the show Heartland, died at the age of 33 in a hospital in Etobicoke, Canada, when he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

The TV star died on Friday, September 23, according to his obituarybut no details were revealed about his cause of death at the time.

In a statement to People, Robert’s family said: “Robbie passed away as a result of a tragic accident.”

It continued: “Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death devastated us. Although we are heartbroken, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support that Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans have shown to our family.”

They took a moment to acknowledge the staff at the hospital where he was treated, adding: ‘Our family would like to thank everyone on the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness shown. they showed our family. We will be eternally grateful to you.’

Following the news of his death, UPtv, an American network that broadcasts the CBC series, paid tribute to the rising star.

Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Fin, was a great talent, gone too soon. It is with great sadness that we learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family and colleagues,” the network wrote, adding a dove emoji.

The actor was depicted in a still from Heartland.

Cormier’s obituary states that he was an “athlete, an actor and a big brother.”

It also emphasized his dedication to others and insatiable ambition. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking for more,” the tribute read.

Cormier is said to have enjoyed “movie nights with his family” and he “greatly looked forward to his father” Robert.

The obituary added that his “passion for art and film” would continue after his death.

According to his biography on IMDb, Cormier was born in Toronto, Canada, and was the first actor in his family.

After going south to earn a degree in Fire and Engineering Extension Services from Texas A&M, then attended a graduate program at York University in Toronto in World Economics.

But he left before finishing it to enroll in film school, which he did complete.

Heartland’s own Instagram account paid tribute to the late actor.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Robert Cormier’s passing. He has been a much-loved member of the Heartland cast for the past two seasons,” the statement reads. “On behalf of the cast and crew of Heartland, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Cormier’s last Instagram post from late August showed him lying on the floor with his AirPods in, surrounded by scripts for the upcoming season of Heartland.

He began appearing on the series for its 15th season, when he became a new love interest for Amy, played by Amber Mitchell, who appeared with him in stills from the show.

Rising Star: His other major roles include Winston in the Starz series American Gods, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, and the original Shudder series Slasher.

His plethora of scripts suggests he would appear in the 16th season, which premieres on October 2, although it’s not clear how prominent his character will be.

Cormier is survived by his father Robert and mother Lisa, along with his sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie, as well as his grandmother Joanne.