Robert Cormier who played new love interest on Canadian family drama Heartland dies at age 33

Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter in the Canadian family drama Heartland, has died at the age of 33.

The Toronto resident died on Friday and his… obituary said a visit will be held in Etobicoke, Ontario, on Saturday, followed by a funeral service on Sunday.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Canadian actor: Robert Cormier, seen on Instagram earlier this year, who played Finn Cotter in the Canadian family drama Heartland, has died aged 33

Cormier was remembered in his obituary as “an athlete, an actor and a big brother.”

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking for more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up to his father immensely,” the obituary read, referring to his father Robert.

“He influenced many people throughout his life, be it family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him,” the obituary reads.

Cormier is survived by his mother and father Lisa, his sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie, his grandmother Joanne, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Long-running show: The Toronto native, shown in Season 15 still in Heartland, died on Friday and his obituary said a visit will be held Saturday in Etobicoke, Ontario, followed by a funeral service on Sunday

Heartland airs on UPtv and the network paid tribute to Cormier on Instagram on Tuesday.

Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Fin, was a great talent, gone too soon. It is with great sadness that we learn of his passing. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends, family and colleagues,” the network wrote, along with a photo of Cormier with co-star Amber Marshall, 34, who portrays Amy Fleming in the long-running CBC series.

The show’s Instagram account also posted a tribute to the actor on Tuesday.

Too early: ‘Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Fin, was a great talent, gone too soon. It is with great sadness that we learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family and colleagues,” the UPtv network wrote, along with a photo of Cormier with co-star Amber Marshall, 34, who portrays Amy Fleming in the long-running CBC series.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Robert Cormier’s passing. He has been a beloved member of the Heartland cast for the past two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Cormier joined Heartland for the show’s 15th season, which premiered last October as a new love interest for Amy.

He is expected to appear in Season 16 of Heartland, which premieres October 2.