Robe Town Brewery, South Australia, shares the hilarious note from guilty customer who stole a glass

An Australian brewery has shared the hilarious note they received from a remorseful guest who ‘souvenired’ one of their branded pint glasses.

The team at Robe Town Brewery in South Australia shared the letter they received from an ‘honest customer’ who pocketed one of the venue’s specially made glasses on a night out.

“I loved your brewery so much I ‘souvenired’ a glass and have been feeling guilty about it ever since,” read the anonymous confession alongside a $10 bill.

South Australia’s Robe Town Brewery shared the hilarious note they received in the mail from a ‘guilty’ customer who admitted to stealing their branded glasses in a viral Facebook post

‘Hope this covers it. Sorry, he finished next to a small sad face drawing.

On Facebook, Robe Town Brewery said it has forgiven the thief and reminded customers that the branded glasses can be bought as a souvenir.

‘This week’s ‘most honest customer’ award goes to the sender of this anonymous letter we received in the mail. We appreciate the refund owed! You are forgiven,’ read the post.

“We sell our RTB glasses at the brewery and we think they’re pretty cool too.”

The post, which blew up online, has attracted thousands of ‘likes’ and comments with many business owners sharing similar stories.

‘I guess the ‘most honest customer’ didn’t steal a glass in the first place,’ laughed one man.

The anonymous ‘honest’ thief confessed that they had ‘souvenired’ one of the brewery’s specialty glasses during previous visits and sent a $10 bill as compensation

‘I got a young lad back to the coffee cart and said he forgot to pay. I didn’t even remember it, but he was adamant and gave me his money. Honesty lives on,’ recalled the café owner.

‘I’ve received a teaspoon, a single mattress protector and a Pyrex glass container in the post from customers who felt guilty about accidentally taking them. All accompanied by a totally adorable note,’ wrote another.

It also led many to confess to their own petty crimes, with one admitting to stealing dozens of glasses from pubs and bars during their drinking years.

“Wow, I wouldn’t know where to start with all the glasses, especially the beer steins from Munich and knick-knacks from my younger days,” one person replied.

“I’d be in a lot of debt with the amount of glasses I’d gotten over the years,” confessed another.

“When I’m paying $600 a night in a hotel, I don’t feel too bad about taking half a roll of toilet paper, a couple of coffee bags and a tiny bar of soap,” admitted another.