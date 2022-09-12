Robbie Williams wants Kylie Minogue to join him for headline halftime show at MCGAFL Grand Final

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Robbie Williams has revealed he wants Kylie Minogue to join him when he performs at the AFL Grand Final later this month.

The British superstar publicly invited the pop princess to take part in his headliner performance during a radio interview this weekend.

“I have to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio station here and now,” he told FOX FM’s Fifi, Fev and Nick.

Robbie Williams (pictured) has revealed he wants Kylie Minogue to join him when he performs at the AFL Grand Final later this month

“Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did,” he added.

Kylie and Robbie formed a duet for her 2000 hit, Kids, and Robbie hinted that he would love to sing the song.

‘I can’t confirm or deny’ [but] I’ll sing a song that’s not a Robbie Williams song. I’ll just put that there,” he added.

The British superstar publicly invited the pop princess to take part in his headliner performance during a radio interview this weekend. Together in the picture in 2000

“I have to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio station here and now,” he told FOX FM’s Fifi, Fev and Nick.

G Flip, Temper Trap, Goanna and footy anthem troubadour Mike Brady will also support Williams at the AFL Grand Final, The Herald Sun has reported.

The singer confirmed that he will be performing at this year’s halftime show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after AFL’s Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers told him he is the ‘best performer in the world’.

An AFL spokesperson said the full lineup will be announced shortly.

“Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did,” he added. Kylie is pictured in June

Kylie and Robbie formed a duet for her 2000 hit, Kids, and Robbie hinted that he would love to sing the song. Together in the picture in 1998

“We are working on the final pieces of a great Australian line-up as we return to the MCG and 100,000 fans for the first time in two years,” they told the publication.

It is not known whether any of the supporting acts will be playing in Robbie’s band or performing separately.

It was revealed last month that it was a simple comment that changed the former Take That star’s mind about taking the gig after nearly a decade of turning it down.

‘I can’t confirm or deny’ [but] I’ll sing a song that’s not a Robbie Williams song. I’ll just put that there,” he added

G Flip comes to Robbie at the MCG. Pictured at Splendor in the Grass 2022

The English singer-songwriter, 48, was convinced after receiving an amazing compliment from the AFL’s Executive General Manager, Kylie Rogers.

“You are the best artist in the world and we are the best game. We should do something together,” Rogers reportedly told the star backstage after An Evening with Robbie at the Rod Laver Arena in May, The Herald Sun reported.

That opened up a discussion that led to the pop star eventually accepting the job.

The Temper Trap (pictured) is also set to play the iconic gig during the AFL halftime show

Robbie confirmed the good news of his upcoming appearance on The Herald Sun in July.

“I’m so excited to be performing in front of all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,” he said.

“Can’t wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September,” added the hitmaker Let Me Entertain You.