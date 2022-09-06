Robbie Williams slams Damon Albarn for criticism of Taylor Swift and urges him to ‘get ribs removed’

<!–

Robbie Williams has urged Damon Albarn to “get some ribs removed and give yourself a **h” after his criticism of Taylor Swift.

The 48-year-old singer has responded to comments the Blur star made earlier this year when he claimed “Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs.”

Asked about the comments, Robbie said: NME: ‘I think when people say that, they’re actually thinking about themselves. It’s true!

Angry: Robbie Williams has urged Damon Albarn to ‘remove some ribs and give yourself a **h’ after his criticism of Taylor Swift (Taylor and Robbie pictured in 2018)

“You know, it’s like, why don’t you cut the middle man out – just take out some ribs and give yourself a **h, your t**t!” Because you’re just saying, “Hey, I’m fucking awesome!”

“There’s no way anything good comes out of it, except it’s kind of a dopamine hit to themselves, where they say, ‘You know — I’m a real one.” OKAY. Good for you. Get lost.’

After Taylor called him out for his comments, the Blur star insisted he never wanted to discredit her and suggested that his comments had been sensational to attract attention.

Oops! The singer, 48, has responded to comments the Blur star made earlier this year when he claimed ‘Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs’ (pictured in 2019)

Taylor retweeted a Los Angeles Times interview on Damon’s interview which read: ‘Albarn also has his thoughts on some of the contemporary music artists who are at the top of the charts. Billie Eilish? “I think she’s exceptional.” Taylor Swift? “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

She then wrote: ‘I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely fake and SO harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really twisted to try to discredit my writing. WOW.

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself, in case you’re wondering.”

Damon replied, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and unfortunately it was reduced to clickbait.

“I apologize unconditionally and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand it. – Damon.’

In the interview, the Parklife hitmaker insisted he doesn’t “hate” Taylor, but suggested that collaborating with other songwriters was “very different” than just taking responsibility for her work.

Robbie and Taylor are believed to be friends, as they performed Angels together during her 2018 Wembley Stadium performance on the Reputation Tour.