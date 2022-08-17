Robbie Williams showcases packs on the PDA with wife Ayda Field at a charity gala in Ibiza

<!–

Robbie Williams sat on Tuesday with the beautiful woman Ayda Field on the PDA at the Teen Cancer American Art Gala in Ibiza.

The 48-year-old singer, who shares four children with the model, demonstrated his unique sense of style in a graffiti-printed suit.

Robbie layered the striking ensemble, with matching blazer and shorts, over a low-cut white cardigan, which flashed glimpses of his tattoos and chest hair.

Hosted by Darren Strowger & Robbie Furze, the evening was designed to raise money for the teen cancer charity that helps hospitals across America develop specialized services for young people.

The former Take That star slipped his feet into alabaster sandals and completed the stylish look with a selection of silver and beaded necklaces.

Ayda, 43, who has been married to Robbie for 12 years, looked ravishing in a canary yellow cocktail dress that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Slipping her feet on sheer perspex heels, the stunner accentuated her natural beauty with a light coat of makeup.

Ayda opted for statement-making rainbow earrings as the dark brown locks fell in a soft curl on her shoulders.

They were joined at the chic event by model Poppy Delevingne, 36, who turned heads in a fuchsia dress.

Famous Friends: Robbie and Ayda posed for a photo with host Darren Strowger (left)

Slinky: They were joined at the chic event by model Poppy Delevingne, 36, who turned heads in a fuchsia dress (left) accompanied by boyfriend Jaime Windstone (right)

The blonde beauty showed off her toned arms in the slinky number as she opted for a natural makeup look.

It comes after the supermodel showed off her figure in a skimpy black bikini as she enjoyed a luxurious boat trip off the coast of the island on Monday.

Poppy shielded her eyes behind love heart sunglasses as she topped off her tan with a group of friends, including socialite Lady Lola Bute, 22.

Friends: The ladies appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed the evening with an auction to raise money for charity

Glam: Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury (left) looked stunning in a lace dress and was joined by socialite Lady Lola Bute (right)

Party time: (LR) Jaime Winstone, Mary Charteris, Josephine de La Baume and Jazzy de Lisser

Wow: Lady Mary left little to the imagination when she went braless in a sheer lace dress

Poppy beamed in the snaps as she showed off her natural beauty and sun-kissed skin with a no-makeup face.

The star opted for a simple pair of earrings and let her blonde locks fall in a soft curl on her shoulders.

The friends relaxed on board while taking in the incredible scenery and enjoying the cooling breeze.