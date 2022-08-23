Robbie Williams reveals he no longer craves sex with strangers since finding love with Ayda Field

Robbie Williams was known for his love of excess as a fifth of Take That in the 90s.

Addicted to drink, drugs, sex – and later food – he freely admits that he “broke a little bit in the 90s” due to a peak of “self-medicating, due to some kind of ism, and mental illness.”

And in an interview with thank youPerformed over Zoom while lying naked in bed, Robbie, 48, said that although he is a ‘s***ger’, his wife of 12, Ayda Field, gives him everything he wants.

Speaking about their longstanding love and family life with four children, Robbie said: [It’s] great for someone built like me – to put it in vulgar terms – a sh**ger. She gives me everything I want.

‘I don’t mean sexually. My thing in the 90s was sex with strangers, I didn’t know if I could give that up. , all summer long – and I don’t feel like picking up the nefarious stuff.

“She’s very empathetic, very kind, incredibly smart and very, very funny – and I trust her. The thing about sex with other people is very similar to cocaine. I’m not looking for cocaine anymore and that’s why I don’t find it.’

Strike a pose: Robbie, who is in the process of promoting his new album, XXV, said he loves being naked so much that if he “had a bigger cock, he’d be naked all the time”

Robbie, who is in the process of promoting his new album, XXV, said he loves being naked so much that if he had a bigger butt he would always be naked.

The singer had many high profile romances over the years, with Melanie C, Geri Horner, Ayda Field, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Appleton.

Robbie met American Ayda in May 2006 when she was featured in a UFO documentary he produced for BBC Radio 4.

He famously got her on their first date before they actually got together, getting married on August 7, 2010 at his Mulholland Estates home in Beverly Hills.

They now have four children together, Theodora, 10, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two.

Robbie has made the most of his spare time and is currently on holiday in Ibiza in preparation for his new album which will be out on September 9.

There is also a biopic of his life currently being shot in Australia.

The film, titled Better Man, will chronicle his incredible rise from boy band to stadium superstar.

Production has begun for the big budget film – billed as ‘a musical fantasy’ – which is being made in Melbourne by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey who directed the blockbuster hit The Greatest Showman.

British actor Jonno Davies, 29, best known for the Amazon Prime series Hunters, will play Robbie as a younger man.

Family life: Ayda and Robbie are parents to Theodora, 10, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two