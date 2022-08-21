Robbie Williams reveals he met Barbra Streisand on holiday but had no idea who she was

Robbie Williams had a chance meeting with music legend Barbra Streisand while on vacation – but admitted neither knew who the other was!

The singers were introduced to each other by mutual friends during their vacation in Tahiti.

But former Take That star Robbie, 48, and Barbra, 80, didn’t know the other was famous.

The star of Let Me Entertain You had portrayed Barbra as a “nice old lady,” while the Funny Girl actress thought Robbie was a football player.

He revealed the awkward meeting yesterday on Scott Mills and Chris Stark’s latest BBC Radio 5 Saturday morning show.

Robbie told the pair: ‘And it was like ‘Hello, I’m John’ and ‘Hello, I’m Rob’ and ‘Hello, I’m Steve’ – ‘Hi Steve’, ‘Hi, I’m Barbra’ – ‘Hello Barbra , I’m pleased to meet you’.

‘Nice old lady. Then I sat down next to Barbra. And it was Barbra Streisand. And I was like, ‘Oh, ahh.’

After realizing, he clocked in that Barbra was still none the wiser who he was.

As the group mingled, Robbie’s participation in the annual Soccer Aid charity soccer game led Barbra to believe he was a soccer player.

He said: ‘People were talking about Soccer Aid, and she just assumed I was playing soccer.

‘And then I thought, ‘Oh, no, no, no, I’m a singer’.

“And she said, ‘That’s nice.'”

Despite being a music legend in his own right, Robbie’s inability to recognize Barbra is curious.

The great is a star on stage and screen, as well as a world-class singer, including in the classic 1968 musical Funny Girl. She has won five Oscars.

She has won eight Grammy awards in a glittering career and amassed a fortune of a staggering $400 million.

While Robbie, who rose to fame in the 1990s in Take That before becoming a solo artist, is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with hits such as Angels and Let me Entertain You.

Robbie is married to his wife Ayda Field and the couple have four children together; Theodora ‘Teddy’, nine, Charlton ‘Charlie’, seven, Colette ‘Coco’, three, and Beau, two.

It looks like Robbie’s schedule will get a lot busier in the near future as his new album XXV comes out on September 9, while a biopic about his life is currently being shot in Australia.

The biopic, titled Better Man, chronicles his incredible rise from boy band fame to stadium superstar.

Production has begun for the big budget film – billed as ‘a musical fantasy’ – which is being made in Melbourne by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey who directed the blockbuster hit The Greatest Showman.

British actor Jonno Davies, 29, best known for the Amazon Prime series Hunters, will play Robbie as a younger man.

Other cast members include Australian actors Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Damon Herriman (Mr InBetween), and filmmaker-actor Anthony Hayes, whose feature film Gold is currently streaming on Stan.

In 2006, Robbie made it into the Guinness Book of World Records after selling 1.6 million concert tickets in one day.