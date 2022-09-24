WhatsNew2Day
Robbie Williams receives unanimous praise for electrifying AFL Grand Final performance

Entertainment
By Merry
Robbie Williams receives unanimous praise for exciting AFL Grand Final pre-match, but some viewers were impressed by special guest Delta Goodrem

By Savanna Young for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:27, September 24, 2022 | Updated: 06:27, September 24, 2022

British singer Robbie Williams took to the crowds at the AFL Grand Final in an incredible pre-match performance at the MCG on Saturday.

Sports and rock and roll fans alike united on social media to praise the musician for his stellar show, which featured hit singles like Angels, Rock DJ and Kids.

On Twitter, reviews of the performance were overwhelmingly positive for Williams and the AFL organizers.

British singer Robbie Williams stepped up to the crowd during the AFL Grand Final in an incredible pre-match performance at the MCG on Saturday
British singer Robbie Williams stepped up to the crowd during the AFL Grand Final in an incredible pre-match performance at the MCG on Saturday

British singer Robbie Williams stepped up to the crowd during the AFL Grand Final in an incredible pre-match performance at the MCG on Saturday

“Robbie Williams ate and left no crumbs,” one fan tweeted.

‘Okay… Well done AFL. You nailed the pregame show. And well done Robbie Williams!’ added another.

One viewer wrote: ‘Best pregame I’ve seen. Robbie was built for that attitude. Good start to the day.’

Fans were especially impressed with Robbie’s jaw-dropping performance with Kids’ guest Delta Goodrem, originally sung with Kylie Minogue, closing the pre-match entertainment.

Sports and rock and roll fans united on social media to praise the musician for his amazing show, which featured hit songs like Angels, Rock DJ and Kids.
Sports and rock and roll fans united on social media to praise the musician for his amazing show, which featured hit songs like Angels, Rock DJ and Kids.

Sports and rock and roll fans united on social media to praise the musician for his amazing show, which featured hit songs like Angels, Rock DJ and Kids.

‘Wow! Safe to say the @AFL nailed the pre-match entertainment with @robbiewilliams then @robbiewilliams & @DeltaGoodrem,” one user wrote.

“Singing together Robbie and Delta was the best entertainment yet.”

Other fans weren’t too impressed, mostly criticizing Delta for singing Kylie’s verse during their performance of Kids.

Other fans weren't too impressed, especially criticizing Delta for singing Kylie's verse during their performance of Kids.
Other fans weren't too impressed, especially criticizing Delta for singing Kylie's verse during their performance of Kids.

Other fans weren’t too impressed, especially criticizing Delta for singing Kylie’s verse during their performance of Kids.

‘Delta is on, time to make a dish,’ one user prodded.

“Kylie should jump out yell that’s my song b***h and knock Delta off the stage,” wrote another.

Robbie opened the game with his 1997 hit Let Me Entertain You, before launching another crowd pleaser, Rock DJ, as the sold-out crowd pumped up for the landmark showdown between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats.

Robbie opened with his 1997 hit Let Me Entertain You, before launching into another crowd pleaser, Rock DJ

The sold-out crowd was pumped for the historic showdown between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats

The most incredible moment of the performance, however, was his rendition of the ballad Angels, which he dedicated to the late cricket legend Shane Warne.

He described his friend Warne as “Australia’s biggest rock star” as the cameras cut to his grieving son Jackson into the crowd at the world-famous sports ground.

The pop star also paid tribute to John Farnham – who was recently diagnosed with cancer – with a rousing performance of his signature song You’re the Voice, which the entire audience sang in unison.

Williams ended the set with Kids, his 2000 duet with Kylie Minogue, with Delta Goodrem replacing the pop princess.

The most incredible moment of the performance was his rendition of the ballad Angels, which he dedicated to the late cricket legend Shane Warne

The pop star also paid tribute to John Farnham – who was recently diagnosed with cancer – with a rousing performance of his signature song You're the Voice, which the entire audience sang in unison.

