Robbie Williams promises his Netflix documentary will have ‘no rules’ when it comes to filming

Robbie Williams promises his Netflix documentary is full of sex, drugs and mental illness, stressing that there are no limits when it comes to filming.

The 48-year-old singer has editorial control over the content, which will be filmed at his £17.5 million mansion in Kensington, London.

He recently said on New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB’s The Mike Hosking breakfast show: ‘It will be full of sex and drugs and mental illness.

(pictured last month)

“They haven’t started. I’m sure it’ll be warts-and-everything, and I’m sure I’ll give away too much information about my life and times.

“I’m looking forward to working with it and finding out for myself what it is.”

He insisted there would be no restrictions and continued, “No rules. I’m more likely than most people to leave it all in, I’ve rarely if ever said, ‘That’s too much, take it off.’ Normally I don’t think it’s enough.’

(pictured last month)

Robbie added that while he has “editorial control,” the creators are “very, very lucky because I want to expose myself more than anyone.”

He said, “Most people want to do a sanitized version of themselves because they’re afraid of giving away too much of their real life.

‘The public sees that and as a spectator I don’t react very well to that, so I’m not going to do that.’

Honest: But former Take That singer Robbie, who has been open about his long-standing addiction to drink, drugs and food, doesn't think he will let his four children show up

But former Take That singer Robbie, who has been open about his long-standing addiction to drink, drugs and food, added that he doesn’t think he will put the four children he shares with wife Ayda Field, 43, on the show. make it appear.

The couple are parents to Teddy, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau.

He said, ‘I don’t think the kids will be involved. Then I give away too much information about the inner workings of my mind.’