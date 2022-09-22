Robbie Williams poses with x-rated message ahead of AFL Grand Final

Robbie Williams posed for a photo before the AFL Grand Final wearing a piece of jewelry with a very controversial message.

The 48-year-old pop star is the first international guest to participate in the pre-game show Aussie Rules in Melbourne since 2018.

At a press conference on Thursday, however, the star wore a chunky bracelet with the words “f*** off” in large capital letters.

He also wore dress shoes with images of two different Playboy bunnies when he appeared alongside AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

Robbie Williams, 48, is the first international guest to participate in the pre-game show of the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne since 2018. At a press conference on Thursday, the star wore a chunky bracelet with the words ‘f*** off’ in large capital letters

Williams also paid tribute to his rocker roots with a new edgy mohawk haircut, opting for full rock star style in a shimmery Joker-inspired sequin jacket. (LR) Delta Goodrem, Gillon McLachlan, Robbie Williams and Kylie Rogers

The shoes were a pair of £250 Playboy ‘bunny girl’ loafers from Duke and Dexter.

Williams also paid tribute to his rocker roots with a new edgy mohawk haircut, opting for a full rock star style in a shimmering Joker-inspired sequin coat while wearing one of his signature white cardigans.

He was joined that day by Delta Goodrem, who will perform the duet Kids with Williams on Saturday, which he originally recorded with Kylie Minogue.

Speaking at the media event, Williams said: “I am honored to announce Australia, who is the most beautiful person, both inside and out, the beautiful and incredibly talented Ms. Delta Goodrem.

‘I haven’t chosen a team for Saturday yet. I know about footy, I saw the Swans semi-final and I thought it was an incredible advertisement for the sport.

“I did open the World Cup and that was pretty scary to do.

‘That was great. This is Australia, so I’ll be more relaxed. I love the MCG, I’m honored to be a part of it, honored to play it.”

He was joined that day by Delta Goodrem, who will perform the duet Kids with Williams on Saturday, which he originally recorded with Kylie Minogue.

He also wore dress shoes with images of two different Playboy bunnies when he appeared alongside AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan

“The rest of the world deserves to know about this sport because it’s easy to get addicted.”

The singer confirmed he will be performing on the halftime show after Kylie Rogers, AFL’s Executive General Manager, told him he is the “best performer in the world.”

“You are the best artist in the world and we are the best game. We should do something together,” Rogers reportedly told the star backstage after An Evening with Robbie at the Rod Laver Arena in May, The Herald Sun reported.

That opened up a discussion that led to the pop star eventually accepting the job.