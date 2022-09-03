Robbie Williams makes cheeky dig at Gary Barlow

Robbie Williams has taken a playful swipe at his former bandmate Gary Barlow just days after the Manchester-born singer admitted he was ‘jealous’ of Robbie’s success.

Speak with Stellar Magazinethe British pop icon, 48, joked that there was “potential” for a family bond with his children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau – but said they’d be in trouble because “everyone would want to be the lead singer.”

To the question: ‘What’s wrong with that?’ the hitmaker cheekily replied, ‘Well, just ask Gary Barlow’.

Robbie Williams has taken a playful swipe at his former bandmate Gary Barlow just days after the Manchester-born singer admitted he was ‘jealous’ of Robbie’s success.

Gary and Robbie had a famous feud during Take That, with Robbie dropping out on their Nobody Else world tour in July 1995, leaving Gary and bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald totter.

And 27 years later, Gary, 51, shared that he was jealous of Robbie breaking away from the band to do his own thing, admitting he wished it was him who had the courage to leave.

In his new book A Different Stage, released this week, Gary wrote, “I felt a little jealous that I wasn’t the one who stood up and said, ‘Your, I want to have fun. I’m a pop star, I’m going behave like that.”

Gary opened up about the intense ‘jealousy’ he felt about Robbie Williams’ solo success after he quit Take That (pictured in 2021)

“None of us wanted to leave Take That, but if I saw someone else leave, I – all of us – couldn’t help but think about taking the plunge too.”

Nearly three decades later, Robbie is still enjoying huge success, most recently confirming that he will be performing at this year’s halftime show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after AFL’s Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers told him he is the ‘best performer in the world’.

He also plans to release XXV, 25 years after his first solo album Life Thru A Lens.

The 48-year-old hitmaker of The Angels left the band in July 1995, in the midst of their Nobody Else world tour, leaving Gary and bandmates Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald reeling (Take That pictured in 1993)

“One of the first singles is called Lost,” Robbie told Stellar, adding that the song is about him indulging in “reckless behavior.”

“The tragedy of addiction haunts me all the time, and with every choice I make, there’s a tightrope and a door that can open at any moment, and I can go back to that room,” he explained.

Despite having huge success in the quintet with a string of hits, Robbie sensationally quit Take That in 1995 amid reports of musical differences and tensions with both management and his bandmates.

In his new book A Different Stage, Gary, 51, said he was jealous of Robbie breaking away from the band to do his own thing, admitting he wished it was him who had the courage to leave (Take That pictured) in 1992)

Robbie single-handedly enjoyed massive chart-topping hits, with number one singles including Angels, She’s The One, Millennium and Let Me Entertain You, as well as numerous awards.

Meanwhile, in the years following Take That’s split, Gary failed to emulate his former bandmate’s success as a solo artist, with the star swelling to over 16 stone (101 pounds) and becoming a recluse on his estate. of 117 hectares.

Reflecting on that dark period in his life when he felt massive self-loathing amid shame over his weight gain and his solo album flop, Gary shared how he felt like he was “drowning in jealousy for my old bandmate Robbie.”

“I felt a little jealous that I wasn’t the one who stood up and said, ‘Yours, I want to have some fun. I’m a pop star, I’m going to act like this for a while”‘ (pictured in 2016)

Gary went on to detail how at the time he turned to booze and marijuana to numb his pain and was even afraid to work.

He wrote: ‘My confidence had been shot, I had become terrified of my piano. I went to my studio most days only to pretend I was working.

“Weeds, cigarettes, coffee, booze and beige food were a way to take the pain away.”

Meanwhile, in the years following Take That’s split, Gary failed to emulate his former bandmate’s success as a solo artist, with the star progressing to over 16 stone and becoming a recluse on his 117-acre estate (pictured in 1999)

He continued: “I was washed into the darkness, privately, alone, in the farthest reaches of my pop star home. I was ashamed of my bulimia.

“Was that my shame about what had happened to my career and all the feelings I had that I couldn’t understand? Was the bulimia my ‘unspoken emotions’. . . appear in uglier ways?’

These days, of course, things are much brighter for the songwriter, with Take That being reformed again in 2006 and set to have another massive chart success.

Reflecting on that dark period in his life when he felt immense self-loathing amid shame over his weight gain and his solo album flop, Gary shared how he felt like he was “drowning in jealousy for my old bandmate Robbie.”

Proving that the pair did indeed wipe out all the bad blood between them, Gary even paid tribute to Robbie by donning a tracksuit similar to the star’s (Robbie pictured in 1995)

While his relationship with Robbie healed in time, the latter even joined the band for single The Flood and album Progress in 2010, while making several cameos in the following years.

Proving that the pair did indeed wipe out all the bad blood between them, Gary even paid tribute to Robbie by donning a tracksuit similar to the star’s.

Gary said: ‘I’m wearing the red Adidas tracksuit in A Different Stage because that was what Robbie was wearing at Glastonbury when he started his new adventure.