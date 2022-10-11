Robbie Williams is flashed by a female fan on the first night of his XXV tour at London’s O2 Arena

Happily married Robbie Williams joked that it was like being a ‘diabetic in a pastry shop’ when a female fan flashed him on the first night of his XXV tour at the O2 in London on Sunday.

The singer, 48, who shares four children with wife Ayda Field, 43, stopped the concert when he saw the scantily clad lady.

He said, ‘There’s a lady down here doing her breasts for me, unbelievable’.

Before boldly adding, ‘But to me it’s like a diabetic in a pastry shop. I can’t help it, can I?’

The singer released some of his classic hits on the opening night of his 25th anniversary tour and dedicated his song Angels to mother Janet who was in the audience.

Recalling his departure from Take That, he told the packed crowd, “I set out with a boot full of champers, a bag full of cocaine ready to go crazy in the membrane.”

He also revealed that he wrote his 2001 hit song Eternity for boyfriend Geri Horner after they holidayed together in St Tropez and helped them through the ‘early days of sobriety’.

Robbie wore a gold sequined vest for the energetic performance that perfectly showcased his muscular and tattooed arms.

Robbie returned to the stage for two years after being forced to cancel his stay in Las Vegas due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The former Take That star completed the look with metallic gold trousers and a beaded necklace.

He adorned bracelets with silver and diamond-encrusted bracelets while shaping his salt and pepper hair into spikes.

The star grabbed the mic passionately and made the most of the expansive stage while entertaining the sold-out crowd.

Robbie posed from his Let Me Entertain you video with one hand in the air while joined onstage by a slew of scantily clad dancers.

He released some of his classic hits with his image on big screens for the whole audience to see.

Robbie will play a second night at the London venue on Monday before heading to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The tour celebrates the release of his latest orchestral album, XXV, to celebrate his 25th year in the business.

He has recorded orchestral versions of his greatest hits with the Dutch jazz and pop orchestra, the Metropole Orkest, to celebrate a quarter of a century since the release of his debut solo album, 1997’s Life Thru A Lens.

The Rock DJ hitmaker posed naked on a statue in front of the album’s striking artwork, an interpretation of The Thinker by French sculptor Auguste Rodin, with only his arms and legs covering his manhood.

Robbie said: ‘I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV, which celebrates many of my favorite songs from the past 25 years. Every track has a special place in my heart, so it was a real thrill to re-record them with the Metropole Orkest. I can’t wait for you all to hear it.’

The career spanning collection includes the hits Candy, Angels, Millennium and Let Me Entertain You.

It comes after the superstar recently admitted that he listens to the charts with dismay.

The singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s, revealed that he struggles with the lack of variety in modern music, noting that all the performers “look and sound the same.”

He explained: “If you take Top Of The Pops from 1988, every week, the variation in colors, the eccentricities, the madness and the craziness is extraordinary.”

Robbie, 48, continues: “If you show a chart every week in 2022, every artist sounds like every artist and they look like every artist.

“It’s not their fault, I’m not answering them.”