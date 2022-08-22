Robbie Williams dances to classic ABBA tune in his swimming trunks as he enjoys Ibiza

Robbie Williams danced to ABBA’s classic Gimme, Gimme, Gimme while on holiday with wife Ayda Field on the party island of Ibiza on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Angels hitmaker showed his incredible ink as he moved his hips to the 1979 Swedish band’s tune in the Spanish Balearic Islands.

The former Take That star appeared on his wife Ayda’s Instagram, throwing his arms in the air as he danced in a pair of ornate black, gold and red patterned swim shorts on the beach.

Love life! Robbie Williams, 48, was seen twirling his hips to ABBA’s Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, while partying in Ibiza yesterday on wife Ayda Field’s Instagram on Sunday

Pretty pants: The former Take That star was seen flamboyantly throwing his arms in the air waving in a pair of ornate black, gold and red patterned swim shorts on the beach

The Let Me Entertain You singer paired the chic swimwear with an equally lavish silver crucifix and several other necklaces.

Ayda cheekily responded to the call to action in the song’s iconic title, responding in her Instagram caption, “If you insist….”.

The songwriter and his wife were also accompanied by their four children on the trip.

Inked: The Angels hitmaker, 48, showed off his incredible tattoos as he moved his hips to the 1979 Swedish band’s tune

Decorated: The Let Me Entertain You singer paired the pretty swimwear with an equally lavish silver crucifix that stood out from other elegant neck jewelry

The couple are parents to Theodora ‘Teddy’, nine, Charlton ‘Charlie’, seven, Colette ‘Coco’, three, and Beau, two.

Robbie met American Ayda in May 2006 when she was featured in a UFO documentary he produced for BBC Radio 4.

They married in August 2010 at his home in Mulholland Estate in Beverly Hills.

Calm before the storm: Robbie made the most of his downtime

Robbie made the most of his spare time as Robbie’s schedule looks set to get a lot busier in the near future as his new album XXV comes out on September 9, while a biopic of his life is currently being shot in Australia.

The biopic, titled Better Man, chronicles his incredible rise from boy band fame to stadium superstar.

Production has begun for the big budget film – billed as ‘a musical fantasy’ – which is being made in Melbourne by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey who directed the blockbuster hit The Greatest Showman.

British actor Jonno Davies, 29, best known for the Amazon Prime series Hunters, will play Robbie as a younger man.

Couples getaway: The songwriter was joined by wife Ayda, 43, with whom he shares four children

Robbie and Ayda have lived it on the Spanish island.

Later the same day, Robbie was seen dancing outside a hotel and serenading his wife of 12 years.

While singing, he wore the red sunglasses he often wore during the summer holidays alongside the same black underpants.

He was also filmed again in good spirits dancing around Ibiza in his swimming trunks on Wednesday.

Fun in the sun: On Wednesday Robbie showed his youthful side again by dancing around Ibiza in his swimming shorts

The hitmaker seemed to be having the time of his life when he donned a pair of red sunglasses and opted for a pair of blue sliders.

The singer put on his gray locks as he danced shirtless, once again showing off his inks in front of several palm trees and flashing lights.

Robbie beamed as he walked towards the camera with several layered silver necklaces and a striking orange beaded necklace.

Fun times: The former Take That star, 48, was seen throwing his arms in the air waving in blue patterned shorts