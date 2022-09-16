Robbie Williams breaks records as he scores his 14th solo number one album with XXV

Robbie Williams has broken records by securing his 14th number one solo album with his latest release XXV.

The singer, 48, stormed to the top of the UK’s Official Albums Chart on Friday, with the star beating Elvis Presley’s previous record as a solo artist with the most UK number one albums.

Only The Beatles have achieved more number one albums, with the group having 15 top-class records throughout their career.

Including his work with Take That, Robbie now has a total of 19 chart positions to his name. Only Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles has more – 23 in all with The Beatles, Wings and as a solo artist.

Robbie said Friday: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the album: everyone who bought, streamed, downloaded and reviewed it.

“I’m so happy it made it to number one, and while it feels strange to receive an award in these bleak times, I wanted to thank you all for your support and dedicate this to the fans, which I never take for granted.” .

“I really appreciate it, thank you very much.”

Robbie released XXV in the UK on 9th September and the album celebrates 25 years of the pop star as a solo artist, featuring many of his great hits, newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orchestra in The Netherlands.

Songs include Let Me Entertain You, Millennium, Bodies, Rock DJ, Kids and Angels, previously released with Kylie Minogue.

It comes after Robbie publicly invited Kylie Minogue to perform their 2000 Kids duet with him at the AFL Grand Final.

The hitmaker will play the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final show at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Kylie’s native Australia on Saturday, September 24.

And he hinted that he and the 54-year-old pop princess could reunite to perform their 1990s classic at the sporting event.

During a performance on FOX FM, he said: ‘I have to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio station now.

“Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did.’

He then teased: ‘I can’t confirm or deny’ [but] I’ll sing a song that’s not a Robbie Williams song. I’ll just put that there.’

Last year, Robbie teased a new collaboration with hitmaker I Should Be So Lucky.

The former Take That star revealed that he and Kylie have “big plans” for a sequel.

He said: ‘I have a song with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have big plans for it if she feels like it. I have big plans.’