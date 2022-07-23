Robbie Williams ‘breaks into the health and beauty market with new skincare range’

He is a successful singer, songwriter and family man.

And Robbie Williams is reportedly adding another string to his bow by launching a brand new skincare range called Hopeium.

The former Take That star, 48, is trying to break into the crowded health and beauty market with his line of cleansers and moisturizers, it is alleged.

It comes during a busy time for Robbie as his new album XXV comes out on September 9, while a biopic about his life Better Man is currently being shot in Australia

A source told The sun: ‘Robbie is open to anything and everything – and Hopeium is his brainchild. It means having an irrational sense of optimism, which is very Robbie.

He has registered the name as a trademark in the UK and US and includes a range of skin care products including cleansers, serums and moisturisers. There are also scents.

Robbie has always had a ‘reach for the sky’ mentality and is willing to try anything and everything.

“He likes to be busy and this new project is something he can sink his teeth into.” Representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

His biopic Better Man will chronicle his incredible rise to fame from boy band heartbeat to stadium superstar.

Production has begun for the big budget film – billed as ‘a musical fantasy’ – which is being made in Melbourne by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey who directed the blockbuster hit The Greatest Showman.

British actor Jonno Davies, 29, best known for the Amazon Prime series Hunters, will play Robbie as a younger man.

Other cast members include Australian actors Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Damon Herriman (Mr InBetween), and filmmaker-actor Anthony Hayes, whose feature film Gold is currently streaming on Stan.

Robbie first rose to fame in the all-boy band Take That, before embarking on a successful solo career in 1996. A string of British hit singles and albums followed.

In 2006, Robbie made it into the Guinness Book of World Records after selling 1.6 million concert tickets in one day.

The filmmakers are careful to avoid comparisons to recent musical biopics such as the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody and the Elton John story, Rocketman.

Iconic: Robbie rose to fame with Take That, which was formed in 1989 and achieved 12 number one singles on the UK Singles Chart, along with eight number one albums (pictured 1994)

In an official statement, the production said the film was “a satirical musical based on the life of a pop star.”

The film features ‘re-imaginings’ of Robbie’s hit songs and stunning visual effects to explore the ‘inner demons’ the superstar has had to battle both onstage and off.

Production of the film is based at Docklands Studios in Melbourne.

“It’s a dream come true to tell Robbie William’s beautiful, clear story, at home, in my own town,” Gracey said in a statement.

“There’s a creative energy burning through the entire film industry in Melbourne, and I know this film will do well here.”

He further described Robbie as an “everyone” who has an “incredibly relatable story” about following your dreams.