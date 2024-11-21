Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘sweet gesture to Liam Payne’s family is revealed after being unable to attend the One Direction star’s funeral’

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly reached out to Liam Payne’s family after failing to attend the One Direction star’s funeral.

The singer was buried this Wednesday in an emotional ceremony after his death last month, after a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

Many stars were seen attending Liam’s funeral, including his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, as well as Simon Cowell, James Corden and his ex Cheryl.

the sun has reported that both Robbie and Nicole were unable to attend the service, but both reached out to Liam’s family and sent flowers.

Following the news of Liam’s death on October 16, Robbie was among many stars who took to social media to pay tribute.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘You brought so much joy, light and laughter to the lives of those who truly knew you. I will miss you my friend and I will carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.’

Nicole had also written on social media that she spent time with Liam just weeks before his death, writing: “Dear Liam, I will always cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, to just a few years ago. weeks.

Before the start of the funeral, dozens of locals and fans gathered to pay their final respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

Fans around the world held vigils in his memory after his death, while a shrine to the late star was created in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external hemorrhages” after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel, according to a post-mortem examination report.

Following Payne’s death, his One Direction bandmates said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly.”

In a joint statement, they said they would say more over time, but would take some time to “grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we loved very much.”

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” they added.

Tomlinson, Styles and Malik later posted separate tributes.

Styles wrote on Instagram that he was “truly devastated” and “will always miss him.”

‘His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honor to be with him while he did it.

‘Liam lived completely open, with his heart in his hand, he had an energy for life that was contagious.

‘He was warm, understanding and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will always be among the most precious of my life. I will always miss you, my dear friend.

“My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear and all those around the world who knew and loved him, like me.”

Tomlinson said in an emotional tribute that he was “really struggling with the idea of ​​saying goodbye”.

He posted a photo on his Instagram page of the two on stage with Payne lovingly putting his arm on Tomlinson’s shoulder.

Malik said he had been talking loudly to Payne “hoping you could hear me.”

In his heartbreaking tribute, he said he had “lost a brother when you left us.”

“And I can’t explain to you what I would give to give you one last hug, say goodbye properly and tell you that I loved and respected you very much,” he wrote.

‘I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There are no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are now you are well and at peace and know how loved you are. I love you brother.’