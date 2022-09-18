Robbie Williams accidentally ‘admits’ he had relationships with Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman

Robbie Williams seems to have accidentally confessed to having romantic relationships with Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman in his youth.

The 48-year-old singer went on to say he was left “disappointed” by the Spinning Around singer, 54, and the Moulin Rouge actress, 55, with whom he has both collaborated musically and is romantically linked through rumours.

Asked about the couple during an interview with the French magazine Paris matchhe said, ‘Yeah, well, we’re repeatedly told that we should be in a monogamous relationship and that love will heal us and fill in the gaps.

“And that’s what I thought celebrities would do for me. Only the reality was disappointing in both cases. I’m not saying these women disappointed, but… the relationships you had when you were 20 are not public, mine are forever.’

When the interviewer told Robbie she was talking about his professional associations with the women, he jokingly referred to Bill Clinton’s mendacious denial of “sexual relations” with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

He replied, ‘Ah damn! I went there all alone on slippery ground. Well, as Bill Clinton would say, I’ve never had a relationship with any of these women.”

Kylie and Robbie teamed up to do a duet on her 2000 hit, Kids, and the Take That star even admitted he was in love with her at the time, but crushed any hopes of romance by laughing at her when she undressed for the video.

The former X Factor judge also collaborated with Nicole on the song Somethin’ Stupid in 2001.

He sang to the Australian star in 2018, calling her “sweet” and “incredibly gifted” as he spoke to the Herald Sun.

The Rock DJ hitmaker said: ‘We worked together, we sang together; to have someone of Nicole’s stature sing with me was the greatest coup of the century.

“She’s a lovely person, incredibly gifted and talented and I’m glad that moment happened.”

In 2014, the Big Little Lies producer spoke about her partnership with Robbie when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

“He just asked me to do it and I was in between movies and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try,'” Nicole said.

‘I had just done Moulin Rouge! I was so shy. And I had to go to the harmonies, which was very difficult for me. But he was really nice. and I did it and did it in an hour,” she added.

Robbie has been married to actress Ayda Field, 43, since 2010, and they share children Theodora, 10, Charlton, seven, Colette, four, and Beau, two.

