Robbie Peck was save by his brother-in-law after a shark attacked him off the Port Hedland coast

A brother-in-law used ordinary boat supplies to save the life of a father of three after a bull shark nearly tore his arm off during their spearfishing trip.

Robbie Peck, 38, lay in the water about 7 miles off the coast of Port Hedland in Western Australia on Friday while his brother-in-law Ben and his four-year-old son waited in the boat.

But the day took a dramatic turn when a huge bull shark bit Mr. Peck’s upper arm and wrist as he made his way to the boat with the fish he had just caught.

The three were at least half an hour away from the nearest help, so Ben sprang into action with what he had on hand.

Father of three Robbie Peck (pictured), 38, nearly had his left arm cut off his shoulder after being attacked by a shark on Friday while spearfishing off the coast of Port Hedland in Western Australia

Mr Peck (pictured with his family) is recovering well in hospital thanks to the emergency room from his brother-in-law and his four-year-old son

“He took the harpoon rubber and made a makeshift tourniquet and used the wetsuit itself to keep everything in place,” GT Diving friend Wally Galli told me. 7 News.

“The young fellow was covered in blood. He was there to help his father.”

Mr Peck is being treated at the Royal Perth Hospital, where he is making a good recovery thanks to the emergency room, although he will likely require surgery and long-term rehabilitation on his arm.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Flying Doctor Service said his injuries were so severe that his left arm was ‘nearly cut off’.

Paramedics treated him after he was taken back to shore by boat at 11:30 am before he was then rushed to Hedland Health Campus under priority one and then operated on to Royal Perth.

Mr Peck was carrying a GoPro to film himself spearfishing, but he dropped it when the shark attacked him.

His wife Emily said the moment she heard a “shark attack” was not a phone call anyone would ever want to get.

“(It was) just that sinking feeling in your stomach and I swear all the blood just drained from my face,” she said.

The outing would be Mr. Peck’s last trip on the boat, as the couple had arranged to sell the ship.

The WA Fisheries Department is working with local authorities and has urged people to take extra precautions in the Port Hedland area.