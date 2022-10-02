Robbie Mustoe DECIDES Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s tactics in the first half of a Man City drubbing

<!–

After Man City’s first-half annihilation of their rivals Man United, Robbie Mustoe had some strong words for manager Erik ten Hag, accusing the Dutchman of getting his tactics wrong and saying the team had been ’embarrassed’.

City raced to a 4-0 lead at halftime behind two goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, while United were split across the field.

“We admire a manager who trusts his players and says, ‘We’ve won the last four, we’re going to do the same again,’ Mustoe told NBC Sports. “This is different, isn’t it?”

“He’s wrong. The manager knows the profile of those midfielders. He knows Antony won’t go back to help that side, they were destroyed on that side.’

Erik Ten Hag’s team was torn apart in the Etihad Stadium in the first half

“They are ashamed. And the main reason I said Rebecca, across the lineup, are midfielders. The back four are stretched like crazy but if you have midfielders who only want to attack and don’t want to defend and protect the back four.

Kevin de Bruyne runs free, runs wild and destroys the team, like all attackers for the city.

Ten Hag started the match with Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay in central midfield with Bruno Fernandes leading the way, while a relentless City put the pressure on United.

De Bruyne assisted Haaland for two goals in the first half as Jack Grealish also spiraled out of control on the left, causing problems for Antony and Diogo Dalot. The right back got a yellow card in the second minute.

Six minutes later City took the lead via an agile Foden finish.

“This is United’s return from the first two games,” said Mustoe’s colleague Robbie Earle. “All that hard work is undone, all those points they have… in 45 minutes it’s gone.”

“This is like the bad old days of Manchester United, which will have shocked Ten Hag during half-time. He has work to do in that locker room to at least stop the rot and make sure they don’t concede too many goals… but the players also have to take responsibility. They abandoned him today.’