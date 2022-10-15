Robbie Coltrane’s son shows he shares father’s sense of humour in jokey tribute

<!–

Robbie Coltrane’s son showed he shares his father’s sense of humor with a funny tribute: ‘Just woke up, what did I miss?’, while the actor’s daughter posted a tender photo.

Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, died yesterday at the age of 72 after a long battle for health.

His children have responded online to their father’s death with two very different messages.

Spencer, an urban artist, has recently worked in New York and has been offline for the past few days after posting a photo of a man in bed saying goodnight to him.

But he showed up in the wee hours of this morning to write, “Just woke up. What have I missed?’

Meanwhile, his actress sister Alice McMillan posted an emotional photo of herself kissing her beloved father’s forehead as he sat at home with his glasses on and she wore a checked shirt.

He accompanied his question with a photo of what appeared to be the three Kennedy brothers.

It seems he shared the same sense of dry humor as his father.

Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has announced, leaving behind his wife, sister and two children

Alice is the youngest child of Robbie and his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell. She is best known for her roles in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021), Roadkill (2020) and The Souvenir (2019).

Her older brother Spencer, born in 1992, has generally kept his life private.

Robbie Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing Hogwarts’ beloved gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the 90s ITV drama Cracker.

Coltrane’s character Hagrid was one of the most beloved characters in Rowling’s magical series

His career also saw him shine alongside comedy and acting legends including Julie Walters, Ben Elton, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Siobhan Redmond.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright described him as a “unique talent” and said the star died Friday. She added: “Please respect the privacy of Robbie’s family at this poignant time.”

The 72-year-old was rumored to have had serious health problems earlier this year after having to withdraw from Comic Con in London in June for medical reasons.